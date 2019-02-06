Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple Retail Chief Plans to Step Down -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 02:49am EST

By Tripp Mickle and Robert McMillan

Apple Inc. said that its retail chief, Angela Ahrendts, is leaving the company and will be succeeded by a longtime operations executive who now runs human resources, a move that comes as the tech giant wrestles with flagging iPhone sales.

Ms. Ahrendts, one of Apple's most highly paid executives and most prominent female leaders, joined the company in 2014 from fashion house Burberry Group PLC and was charged with revamping Apple's stores and improving employee morale.

During Apple's most profitable run, Ms. Ahrendts presided over a sizable retail expansion that punctuated the company's luxury-brand appeal and, more recently, close observers say she was a capable caretaker of Apple's successful retail strategy but that little changed radically under her tenure.

"She doesn't seem to have given the retail experience any forward-leaning point of view," said Mark Cohen, director of retail studies at Columbia Business School. "Though they made some noise about creating a community center out of the store, I don't think that had any traction."

Ms. Ahrendts had enjoyed the support of Apple's board over the years and had been viewed as a potential successor to Chief Executive Tim Cook, people close to the board said.

Apple doesn't disclose its store sales, but the company's wider business has faced pressure from investors to reignite iPhone sales, which have been disappointing. The company's iPhones sales declined 15% to $51.98 billion during the three months ended in December, the company's biggest sales period. In January, Mr. Cook expressed disappointment about a decline in customers visiting Apple Stores in China as the economy has slowed there.

Ms. Ahrendts, 58 years old, will be leaving Apple in April, the company said Tuesday, "for new personal and professional pursuits." Ms. Ahrendts plans to travel with her husband, according to a person familiar with her thinking.

Succeeding her is Deirdre O'Brien, the company's vice president of people who has been at Apple since 1998. Although Ms. O'Brien is in charge of the company's human-resources functions, the longtime Apple executive has also handled roles that dovetail with her new retail position, including demand forecasting.

Ms. O'Brien will now be tasked with running Apple's more than 500 stores on five continents and several online sales channels. She will continue to oversee human resources, talent development and employee relations and will focus "on the connection between the customer and the people and processes that serve them," Apple said.

"The last five years have been the most stimulating, challenging and fulfilling of my career," Ms. Ahrendts said in a statement. "Through the teams' collective efforts, Retail has never been stronger or better positioned to make an even greater contribution for Apple."

Apple hired Ms. Ahrendts in October 2013 after a yearlong search, from her job as chief executive at British luxury-goods company Burberry. During her tenure there since 2006, Ms. Ahrendts more than tripled sales and quadrupled the company's share price. She was known for having refreshed Burberry's image with subtler designs and more understated offerings, after the brand's famous beige, black and red plaid had become a bit frayed from overexposure.

Ms. Ahrendts, an Indiana native, broke ground as one of the few women in Apple's executive ranks.

At the time of her hiring, Apple's stores were seen as stale, and other retailers were copying its format of brightly lighted open-plan places. In 2013, sales at Apple stores had fallen, year over year, in the June quarter for the first time in four years. Apple no longer breaks down its retail business in its financial reports, but in 2012 retail sales accounted for 12% of total revenue.

Leveraging her fashion-industry experience, Ms. Ahrendts oversaw an expansion of Apple's retail business that increasingly thrust Apple stores into prestigious locations in the world's fashion capitals, including the Champs-Élysées in Paris and Piazza del Liberty in Milan.

Ms. Ahrendts pushed for flagship stores in Seoul, Thailand and other locales outside North American and European markets. She also championed the idea of refashioning Apple stores as "town squares," gathering places in local communities where people could work with Apple's staff to learn how to better use their iPhones, iPads, Macs and other products.

Ms. Ahrendts is among the highest-paid executives in the retail industry, earning more last year than the heads of many retail chains. She received $26.5 million in total compensation last year from Apple, which included a $21.5 million stock award -- nearly twice as much as Mr. Cook. Doug McMillon, CEO of Walmart Inc., received $22.8 million last year in total compensation. A Wall Street Journal analysis of CEO pay last year found the median pay for retailing CEOs in the S&P 500 was about $10 million.

During her tenure at Apple, Ms. Ahrendts's compensation totaled $172.8 million, including stock awards, according to company proxy statements. After joining the firm she was granted a signing bonus of more than 113,000 units of restricted stock, then valued at about $68 million.

Because of their high-profile locations and role as product-demonstration spaces, Apple's stores have an outsize effect on the company's bottom line, said Toni Sacconaghi, an analyst with Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. "It's more important than the revenue would indicate."

Ms. Ahrendts leaves as a time when Apple users can no longer simply make an impromptu visit to the Genius Bar, the company's in-house tech support. Long waits for appointments at Apple Stores have become a fact of life for many urban customers, an apparently worsening issue for Apple's retail strategy, said Neil Cybart, founder of Above Avalon.

Ms. O'Brien has long been a trusted lieutenant for Mr. Cook. She played a key operations role in the launch of every Apple hardware product over the past 20 years before being tapped to lead human resources in 2017.

--Suzanne Kapner and Patrick Thomas contributed to this article.

Write to Tripp Mickle at Tripp.Mickle@wsj.com and Robert McMillan at Robert.Mcmillan@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 1.71% 174.18 Delayed Quote.10.42%
BURBERRY GROUP 3.87% 1878 Delayed Quote.8.21%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.68% 25411.52 Delayed Quote.8.93%
NASDAQ 100 0.91% 7023.5208 Delayed Quote.9.95%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.74% 7402.0843 Delayed Quote.10.73%
S&P 500 0.47% 2737.7 Delayed Quote.8.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
02:49aApple Retail Chief Plans to Step Down -- WSJ
DJ
01:11aAPPLE : TURNOVER Former Burberry chief to leave executive role at iPhone maker
AQ
02/05Apple Retail Chief Angela Ahrendts Leaving Company -- 4th Update
DJ
02/05APPLE : top retail exec to leave amid iPhone sales slowdown
AQ
02/05Apple Retail Chief Angela Ahrendts Leaving Company -- 3rd Update
DJ
02/05PATRICK THOMAS : Apple Retail Chief Angela Ahrendts Leaving Company
DJ
02/05TIM COOK : Lawmakers Question Apple CEO Cook on FaceTime Issues -- Reuters
DJ
02/05APPLE : Retail Chief Angela Ahrendts Leaving Company -- Update
DJ
02/05APPLE : Retail Chief Angela Ahrendts Leaving Company -- Update
DJ
02/05APPLE : Angela Ahrendts to Leave Company in April, Deirdre O'Brien to Lead Retai..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 255 B
EBIT 2019 62 638 M
Net income 2019 53 019 M
Finance 2019 99 043 M
Yield 2019 1,76%
P/E ratio 2019 15,27
P/E ratio 2020 13,46
EV / Sales 2019 2,83x
EV / Sales 2020 2,78x
Capitalization 821 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 179 $
Spread / Average Target 2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE10.42%821 307
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD6.91%2 135
MEITU INC--.--%1 398
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%223
DORO AB11.86%102
DIGIA OYJ-0.35%87
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.