Apple : Revises Guidance, Sees Lower Revenue in First Quarter

By Micah Maidenberg

Apple Inc. lowered its sales target for its first-quarter period, blaming slowing sales of smartphones and other devices in China.

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said in a letter to investors on Wednesday that the company now predicts revenue of around $84 billion for the quarter ended Dec. 29.

Previously the company said it expected between $89 billion and $93 billion in revenue for the quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet forecast projected revenue more than $91 billion.

Mr. Cook said Apple anticipated challenges in key emerging markets, but didn't expect the magnitude of the economic deceleration, especially in China.