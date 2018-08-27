Apple : Said to Plan New iPhones for September -- Bloomberg

--Apple Inc. (AAPL) is said to be planning the unveil three new iPhones in September, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing "people familiar with the matter."

--The new models will not be wholly new designs, but will cover a range of prices and sizes, and will include different features and bigger screens, the report said.

--Apple is also working on an updated version of its AirPods and a new Apple Watch, the report said.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-08-27/apple-to-embrace-iphone-x-design-with-new-colors-bigger-screens

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com