APPLE (AAPL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/03 07:33:43 pm
144.005 USD   -8.81%
06:29pShares in Apple supplier AMS plunge 20 percent
RE
05:10pAPPLE : Good timing to go long again
03:53pAPPLE : Chinese Consumers Curb Spending, Likely Deepening Slowdown
DJ
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : Says App Store Customers Set Spending Records Over the Holidays

0
01/03/2019 | 06:45pm CET

By Stephen Nakrosis

Apple Inc. (AAPL) said customers spent $322 million in the App store on New Year's Day, a single-day record.

The company also said customers spent $1.22 billion between Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve 2018, marking a new record.

The company said Services revenue reached an all-time record in the holiday quarter. Apple services set new all-time records in multiple categories, including the App Store, Apple Music, Cloud Services, Apple Pay and the App Store's search ad business, the company said.

Following the close of the market on Wednesday, Apple lowered its sales target for its first quarter, blaming slowing sales of smartphones and other devices in China.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 278 B
EBIT 2019 72 274 M
Net income 2019 61 423 M
Finance 2019 95 066 M
Yield 2019 1,95%
P/E ratio 2019 11,88
P/E ratio 2020 10,83
EV / Sales 2019 2,35x
EV / Sales 2020 2,30x
Capitalization 749 B
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 212 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE0.11%749 393
MEITU INC--.--%1 246
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%182
DORO AB4.10%95
DIGIA OYJ-0.35%87
RAONSECURE CO LTD--.--%58
