Apple : Says App Store Customers Set Spending Records Over the Holidays

By Stephen Nakrosis



Apple Inc. (AAPL) said customers spent $322 million in the App store on New Year's Day, a single-day record.

The company also said customers spent $1.22 billion between Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve 2018, marking a new record.

The company said Services revenue reached an all-time record in the holiday quarter. Apple services set new all-time records in multiple categories, including the App Store, Apple Music, Cloud Services, Apple Pay and the App Store's search ad business, the company said.

Following the close of the market on Wednesday, Apple lowered its sales target for its first quarter, blaming slowing sales of smartphones and other devices in China.

