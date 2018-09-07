Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Apple : Says China Tariffs Would Hit Watch, AirPods -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 05:48pm EDT

By Tripp Mickle and Jay Greene

Apple Inc. said proposed U.S. tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods would affect several of its products including the Apple Watch, hurting American consumers and putting the company at a competitive disadvantage.

The tech giant told the Trump administration the tariffs hit "a wide range of Apple products," including the watch, its AirPods wireless headphones and its Mac mini computer.

The proposed tariffs of up to 25% on specific products imported from China to the U.S. will disproportionately hurt Apple and U.S. consumers, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Trade Representative.

"Tariffs increase the cost of our U.S. operations, divert our resources and disadvantage Apple compared to foreign competitors," Apple wrote in its filing. "More broadly, tariffs will lead to higher U.S. consumer prices, lower overall U.S. economic growth, and other unintended economic consequences."

Apple declined to comment beyond its filed statement.

Chief Executive Tim Cook has played down the threat of tariffs, telling analysts in late July that Apple hadn't been affected to date. He said Apple would provide public comment after evaluating the proposal.

Mr. Cook personally has encouraged President Trump to avoid a major trade confrontation with China, telling the president during one-on-one meetings dating back to late 2016 that it would negatively affect American companies including Apple, according to a person familiar with those meetings.

Mr. Cook has expressed optimism the U.S.-China trade situation would "get sorted out because there's an inescapable mutuality" between the two countries. "Each country can only prosper if the other does," he said in the summer call with analysts. "And of course, the world needs both U.S. and China to prosper, for the world to do well."

The proposed tariffs follow 25% duties the Trump administration already has placed on $50 billion in goods from China, aimed at putting a stop to what the White House has said is China's theft of U.S. intellectual property, the forced transfer of American technology and cyberattacks on U.S. computer networks.

In its filing to the U.S. Trade Representative, Apple challenged that approach, writing that "it is difficult to see how tariffs that hurt U.S. companies and U.S. consumers will advance the Government's objectives with respect to China's technology policies."

The public comment period on the new tariffs ended Thursday, the last step before a decision.

Write to Tripp Mickle at Tripp.Mickle@wsj.com and Jay Greene at Jay.Greene@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
06:13pTrump ups ante on China, threatens duties on nearly all its imports
RE
06:07pApple says U.S. tariffs on China would hit 'wide range' of products
RE
06:07pApple says U.S. tariffs on China would hit 'wide range' of products
RE
05:48pAPPLE : Says China Tariffs Would Hit Watch, AirPods -- Update
DJ
05:03pAPPLE : Says China Tariffs Would Hit Watch, AirPods
DJ
11:13aAPPLE : EU approves Apple's planned purchase of Shazam
AQ
11:04aAPPLE : EU approves Apple's planned purchase of Shazam
AQ
07:17aBanks turn to espressos, dancing robots to help keep U.S. branches alive
RE
02:48aAPPLE : EU Clears Apple's Deal for Shazam
DJ
09/06Broadcom sees fourth quarter boost from data center demand, iPhone launch
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05:42pREPORT : Apple discussing subscriptions for biggest papers 
04:13pApple, suppliers drop on talks of tariff impact 
03:45pGoldman ups its Apple target; Apple down on tariff headlines 
12:48p"Project Runway" stars Klum, Gunn head to Amazon 
11:56aMy Dividend Growth Portfolio - 38 Holdings, 1 Buy, 1 Sale 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 264 B
EBIT 2018 70 188 M
Net income 2018 58 648 M
Finance 2018 131 B
Yield 2018 1,23%
P/E ratio 2018 19,04
P/E ratio 2019 16,57
EV / Sales 2018 3,59x
EV / Sales 2019 3,51x
Capitalization 1 078 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 222 $
Spread / Average Target -0,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer, SVP & VP-Human Resources
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE31.83%1 077 556
NOKIA OYJ19.49%30 463
MEITU INC--.--%2 471
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%141
DORO AB-8.24%107
DIGIA OYJ28.94%94
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.