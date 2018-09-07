Apple : Says China Tariffs Would Hit Watch, AirPods -- Update

By Tripp Mickle and Jay Greene

Apple Inc. said proposed U.S. tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods would affect several of its products including the Apple Watch, hurting American consumers and putting the company at a competitive disadvantage.

The tech giant told the Trump administration the tariffs hit "a wide range of Apple products," including the watch, its AirPods wireless headphones and its Mac mini computer.

The proposed tariffs of up to 25% on specific products imported from China to the U.S. will disproportionately hurt Apple and U.S. consumers, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Trade Representative.

"Tariffs increase the cost of our U.S. operations, divert our resources and disadvantage Apple compared to foreign competitors," Apple wrote in its filing. "More broadly, tariffs will lead to higher U.S. consumer prices, lower overall U.S. economic growth, and other unintended economic consequences."

Chief Executive Tim Cook has played down the threat of tariffs, telling analysts in late July that Apple hadn't been affected to date. He said Apple would provide public comment after evaluating the proposal.

Mr. Cook personally has encouraged President Trump to avoid a major trade confrontation with China, telling the president during one-on-one meetings dating back to late 2016 that it would negatively affect American companies including Apple, according to a person familiar with those meetings.

Mr. Cook has expressed optimism the U.S.-China trade situation would "get sorted out because there's an inescapable mutuality" between the two countries. "Each country can only prosper if the other does," he said in the summer call with analysts. "And of course, the world needs both U.S. and China to prosper, for the world to do well."

The proposed tariffs follow 25% duties the Trump administration already has placed on $50 billion in goods from China, aimed at putting a stop to what the White House has said is China's theft of U.S. intellectual property, the forced transfer of American technology and cyberattacks on U.S. computer networks.

In its filing to the U.S. Trade Representative, Apple challenged that approach, writing that "it is difficult to see how tariffs that hurt U.S. companies and U.S. consumers will advance the Government's objectives with respect to China's technology policies."

The public comment period on the new tariffs ended Thursday, the last step before a decision.

