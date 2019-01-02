Apple : Sees 1Q Revenue Below Views on China Weakness -- 4th Update

By Josh Beckerman



Apple Inc. (AAPL) said Wednesday that it expects first-quarter revenue will be lower than it previously expected at about $84 billion.

The company said that, while it had previously expected weakness in some emerging markets, "this turned out to have a significantly greater impact than we had projected."



"While we anticipated some challenges in key emerging markets, we did not foresee the magnitude of the economic deceleration, particularly in Greater China. In fact, most of our revenue shortfall to our guidance, and over 100 percent of our year-over-year worldwide revenue decline, occurred in Greater China across iPhone, Mac and iPad."

The company expects gross margin of about 38%.

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said that "when we discussed our Q1 guidance with you about 60 days ago, we knew the first quarter would be impacted by both macroeconomic and Apple-specific factors." These included the timing of iPhone launches, the strong dollar and supply constraints. Those three issues have generally been in line with Apple's expectations when it issued guidance.

