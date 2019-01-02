Log in
Apple : Sees 1Q Revenue Below Views on Weakness in Some Emerging Markets -- 3rd Update

01/02/2019 | 10:58pm CET

By Josh Beckerman

Apple Inc. (AAPL) said Wednesday that it expects first-quarter revenue will be lower than it previously expected at about $84 billion.

The company said that, while it had previously expected weakness in some emerging markets, "this turned out to have a significantly greater impact than we had projected."

Shares were recently halted for news pending.

The company expects gross margin of about 38%.

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said that "when we discussed our Q1 guidance with you about 60 days ago, we knew the first quarter would be impacted by both macroeconomic and Apple-specific factors." These included the timing of iPhone launches, the strong dollar and supply constraints. Those three issues have generally been in line with Apple's expectations when it issued guidance.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

