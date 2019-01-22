Log in
Apple : Share your best photos shot on iPhone

01/22/2019 | 09:49pm EST

Meet the Judges

Pete Souza (US)
Pete was the chief official White House photographer for President Obama. His book, 'Obama: An Intimate Portrait,' debuted as the #1 New York Times bestseller and is one of the best-selling photography books of all time.

Austin Mann (US)
Austin is an iPhone photographer, filmmaker and creative who's traveled around the world and has worked with numerous non-profit organizations to help better cast their vision worldwide. Austin has published iPhone photography reviews in outlets including National Geographic and CNN over the years.

Annet de Graaf (Netherlands)
Graaf is a travel photographer who uses iPhone exclusively for her craft. She's the author of two iPhone photography books: 'Morning Amsterdam' and the upcoming 'GO d'Azur,' the latter of which was shot entirely on iPhone 8 Plus. She's taken portraits of Syrian ballet dancer Ahmad Joudeh as well as the late mayor of Amsterdam, Eberhard van der Laan.

Luísa Dörr (Brazil)
Luísa is a photographer based in Brazil who rose to fame after she photographed TIME's Firsts issue exclusively on iPhone. TIME won Documentary Project of the Year for the story in the prestigious Pictures of the Year International.

Chen Man (China)
Chen is a Chinese contemporary visual artist and entrepreneur who created a unique visual language that revolutionized fashion photography in China. Her work has been permanently collected at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London and the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco. She also co-founded an Internet company called Vnision that developed photography-based social apps including Bigshot.

Phil Schiller
Phil has helped Apple reinvent mobile phones with iPhone. A keen photographer, Phil helps with efforts in developing breakthrough camera technology as senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

Kaiann Drance
Kaiann works with talented teams at Apple to deliver products that put great photographic tools in the hands of many, including the first iPod touch with a camera and multiple generations of iPhone, in her role as senior director in Worldwide Product Marketing.

Brooks Kraft
Brooks is a professional photographer and worked in editorial and commercial photography prior to joining Apple. He was a contributing photographer at TIME magazine, where he covered the White House during the Bush and Obama administrations, as well as seven presidential campaigns.

Sebastien Marineau-Mes
Sebastien brings over 20 years of software development knowledge to iPhone in his role as vice president of Software at Apple. His focus on advanced photography features includes innovations like Smart HDR and Portrait mode with Depth Control.

Jon McCormack
Jon is an accomplished photographer who currently leads Apple's camera software team. Jon's images have been published by international organizations including TIME, The New York Times, UNESCO, The Nature Conservancy, Africa Geographic and others.

Arem Duplessis
Arem works closely with some of the most accomplished photographers in the world in his role as the director of photography in Apple's marketing team. He previously served as design director of The New York Times Magazine for nearly a decade.

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 02:48:07 UTC
