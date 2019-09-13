Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE

(AAPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : Shares Lower After House Committee Seeks Records, Analyst Cuts Price Target

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 01:12pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares are trading lower in Friday's market, following news U.S. lawmakers are seeking emails from tech executives and after Goldman Sachs cut the company's price target.

At 12:46 p.m. ET, the company's shares were trading 2.51% lower at $217.49. Volume was over 20 million shares.

Apple was among the tech companies who were asked by the House Judiciary Committee examining the industry to provide documents, including emails, financial statements and executive communications.

Before the bell Friday, Goldman Sachs cut its price target on Apple to $165 from $187 a share, as reported by Benzinga.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
01:29pApple, Broadcom keep Wall Street gains in check
RE
01:12pAPPLE : Shares Lower After House Committee Seeks Records, Analyst Cuts Price Tar..
DJ
12:56pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Edges Higher, Attempts 8th Straight Gain After U.S. Reta..
DJ
12:42pU.S. House panel demands tech company emails in antitrust investigation
RE
08:45aHouse Committee Requests Tech Executives' Emails in Antitrust Probe
DJ
08:12aAPPLE : Touch Down for SA's Banking Siri
AQ
01:53aJAPAN DISPLAY : to extend plant closure on weak iPhone sales
AQ
09/12LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/12GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/12FTC to Clarify Its Power to Regulate Big Tech
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 259 B
EBIT 2019 63 312 M
Net income 2019 54 130 M
Finance 2019 102 B
Yield 2019 1,34%
P/E ratio 2019 19,1x
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,50x
EV / Sales2020 3,41x
Capitalization 1 008 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 221,75  $
Last Close Price 223,09  $
Spread / Highest target 21,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE41.75%1 008 161
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%265 594
XIAOMI CORP--.--%28 803
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD240.09%6 469
MEITU INC--.--%1 042
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 013
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group