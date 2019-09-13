Log in
Apple

APPLE

(AAPL)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : Shares Lower After House Panel Seeks Records, Analyst Cuts Target -- Update

0
09/13/2019 | 02:59pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares are trading lower in Friday's market, following news U.S. lawmakers are seeking emails from tech executives and after Goldman Sachs cut the company's price target.

At 2:40 p.m. ET, the company's shares were trading 1.75% lower at $219.24. Volume was over 30 million shares, above the 65-day average volume of 25.6 million.

Apple was among the tech companies who were asked by the House Judiciary Committee examining the industry to provide documents, including emails, financial statements and executive communications.

Before the bell Friday, Goldman Sachs cut its price target on Apple to $165 from $187 a share, as reported by Benzinga.

Later in the day, according to CNBC, Apple said it disputed Goldman's assessment, which said the offer of a free trial of Apple TV+ would have a "negative material impact" on earnings.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -1.68% 219.2009 Delayed Quote.41.75%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 0.51% 219.82 Delayed Quote.29.78%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 259 B
EBIT 2019 63 312 M
Net income 2019 54 130 M
Finance 2019 102 B
Yield 2019 1,34%
P/E ratio 2019 19,1x
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,50x
EV / Sales2020 3,41x
Capitalization 1 008 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 221,75  $
Last Close Price 223,09  $
Spread / Highest target 21,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE41.75%1 008 161
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%265 594
XIAOMI CORP--.--%28 803
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD240.09%6 469
MEITU INC--.--%1 042
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 013
