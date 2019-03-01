Apple : Siri Shortcuts boost health and fitness routines

Build Healthy Habits

Whether watching your diet, getting enough sleep, breaking a bad habit or remembering to take medications and vitamins, Siri Shortcuts help keep track while on the go with any Apple device. With apps like Streaks, WaterMinder and Yazio, users can track daily habits and see how long they can keep them going by asking Siri to log almost any type of activity, such as hydration, exercise, flossing, sugar and caffeine intake, even walking the dog.

With AutoSleep, Siri Shortcuts track sleep quality with Apple Watch or iPhone, providing information when asked about hours slept, quality of sleep, deep sleep, updates on reaching a sleep goal, latest bedtime and more.