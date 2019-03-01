Log in
Apple : Siri Shortcuts boost health and fitness routines

0
03/01/2019 | 11:09am EST

Build Healthy Habits

Whether watching your diet, getting enough sleep, breaking a bad habit or remembering to take medications and vitamins, Siri Shortcuts help keep track while on the go with any Apple device. With apps like Streaks, WaterMinder and Yazio, users can track daily habits and see how long they can keep them going by asking Siri to log almost any type of activity, such as hydration, exercise, flossing, sugar and caffeine intake, even walking the dog.

With AutoSleep, Siri Shortcuts track sleep quality with Apple Watch or iPhone, providing information when asked about hours slept, quality of sleep, deep sleep, updates on reaching a sleep goal, latest bedtime and more.

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 16:08:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 255 B
EBIT 2019 62 749 M
Net income 2019 53 016 M
Finance 2019 101 B
Yield 2019 1,78%
P/E ratio 2019 15,17
P/E ratio 2020 13,57
EV / Sales 2019 2,80x
EV / Sales 2020 2,78x
Capitalization 816 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 178 $
Spread / Average Target 3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE10.86%816 451
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD37.20%2 759
MEITU INC--.--%1 717
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%191
DORO AB9.08%98
RAONSECURE CO LTD--.--%88
