--Apple Inc. (AAPL) has acquired Tueo Health, which was developing an app to help monitor asthma systems in sleeping children, CNBC reported, citing a person familiar with the deal.

--In July 2017, Tueo said it closed $1.1 million of seed funding.

--Apple and Tueo didn't immediately reply to requests for comment.

