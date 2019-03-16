Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE

(AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : Stanford Medicine announces results of unprecedented Apple Heart Study

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2019 | 10:04am EDT
Stanford Medicine today reported results of the Apple Heart Study, the largest study ever of its kind, which enrolled over 400,000 participants from all 50 states in a span of only eight months. Apple and Stanford created the study to evaluate Apple Watch's irregular rhythm notification, which occasionally checks the heart's rhythm in the background and sends a notification if an irregular heart rhythm appears to be suggestive of atrial fibrillation (AFib). As part of the study, if an irregular heart rhythm was identified, participants received a notification on their Apple Watch and iPhone, a telehealth consultation with a doctor and an electrocardiogram (ECG) patch for additional monitoring.

'We are proud to work with Stanford Medicine as they conduct this important research and look forward to learning more about the impact of Apple Watch alongside the medical community,' said Jeff Williams, Apple's COO. 'We hope consumers will continue to gain useful and actionable information about their heart health through Apple Watch.'

Stanford Medicine researchers presented their findings today at the American College of Cardiology's 68th Annual Scientific Session and Expo. Study results showed 0.5 percent of the over 400,000 participants received an irregular heart rhythm notification, illustrating the feature's ability to give a user important health information without creating unnecessary burden to their doctor's schedule. Many participants sought medical advice following their irregular rhythm notification, using the information to have more meaningful conversations with their doctors.

'As physicians, we are always trying to find ways to offer patients health information that is meaningful to them for individualized care,' said Sumbul Desai, MD, Apple's vice president of Health. 'Seeing medical research reflect what we're hearing from consumers is positive and we're excited to see Apple Watch helping even more consumers in the future while collaborating with the medical community to further research.'

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 16 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2019 14:03:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
10:09aAPPLE : Watch detects irregular heart beat in large U.S. study
RE
10:04aAPPLE : Stanford Medicine announces results of unprecedented Apple Heart Study
PU
03:01aAPPLE : Latest Stats on Apple Pay Revealed in a Profile by yStats.com
AQ
03/15APPLE : Jury rules Apple owes Qualcomm $31M for patent infringement
AQ
03/15Apple infringed three Qualcomm patents, jury finds
RE
03/15SPOTIFY WOULDN'T BE WHERE IT IS TODA : Apple
AQ
03/15APPLE : Defends App Store Against Spotify's Antitrust Claims
DJ
03/15Foreign brands escape China's glare at annual consumer day gala
RE
03/15QUALCOMM TO PAY APPLE $1 BILLION IN : US court
AQ
03/15APPLE : Addressing Spotify's claims
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 255 B
EBIT 2019 62 765 M
Net income 2019 53 048 M
Finance 2019 103 B
Yield 2019 1,65%
P/E ratio 2019 16,33
P/E ratio 2020 14,61
EV / Sales 2019 3,04x
EV / Sales 2020 2,99x
Capitalization 878 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 181 $
Spread / Average Target -2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE17.99%877 608
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%258 058
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD29.01%2 588
MEITU INC--.--%2 011
FITBIT INC18.71%1 491
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 165
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.