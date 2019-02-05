Log in
Apple : Struck EUR500 Million Tax Agreement With France -L'Express

02/05/2019

--Apple reached an agreement with the French tax authorities to pay almost EUR500 million in order to settle 10 years of back taxes, French news magazine L'Express reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The U.S. tech giant reached an agreement with the French state in December following monthslong secret negotiations, according to L'Express.

--This is a second score in quick succession for France's finance ministry, which struck a deal on taxes with U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon last year, L'Express notes.

Full story in French: https://bit.ly/2t3Cze6

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

