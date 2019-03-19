Apple : Teams with Media Literacy Programs in the US and Europe

New Initiative to Encourage Critical Thinking and Empower Students to be
Better Informed
Apple® today announced a new initiative in support of leading nonprofit
organizations in the US and Europe that offer nonpartisan, independent
media literacy programs. The News Literacy Project (NLP) and Common
Sense in the US and Osservatorio Permanente Giovani-Editori in Italy
will each receive support from Apple to advance their efforts in
empowering young people with the critical thinking skills necessary in
today’s digital age.
"News literacy is vital to sustaining a free press and thriving
democracy, and we are proud to be collaborating with organizations on
the front lines of this effort," said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. "We’ve been
impressed by the important work being done by the News Literacy
Project, Common Sense and Osservatorio, empowering young people to be
active and engaged citizens."
"Apple News is committed to presenting quality journalism from trusted
sources," said Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News®. "We’re
thrilled that Apple is supporting these important organizations to train
the next generation on how to seek out accurate and reliable information
amid an increasingly complicated news landscape."
"We are grateful for Apple’s commitment to fighting misinformation and
sustaining quality journalism," said Alan C. Miller, founder and CEO of
NLP. "NLP is committed to equipping the next generation with the
critical thinking skills to discern what news and other information to
trust and the tools to become informed and engaged participants in our
country’s democracy. We welcome this timely initiative to help achieve
our vision of seeing news literacy embedded in the American educational
experience."
"The lack of young people’s news literacy skills is a growing problem
for our country. Revelations about the manipulation of news and the
resulting impact on society have shed light on both the importance and
scale of the issue," said James P. Steyer, founder and CEO of Common
Sense. "We need to help our students not just seek out legitimate news,
but also think critically about the broader world of media and ideas.
Apple shares in our mission to raise a generation of children who will
thrive as learners, leaders and citizens in the digital age, and Common
Sense is delighted to be part of this important effort."
"Our mission is to help young people develop critical thinking skills by
comparing different sources of quality information," said Andrea
Ceccherini, founder and CEO of Osservatorio Permanente Giovani-Editori.
"At a time when fake news is spreading, we cannot give in to the idea
that third-party fact-checking services are the only way to assess the
reliability of news sources. We can exercise our own minds, and be
masters of our own destiny. Our ambition is to help form more citizens,
increasingly opening our society to a culture of civilized debate and
confrontation, which is the basis of every healthy democracy."
The News Literacy Project
The News Literacy Project (NLP), a nonpartisan national education
nonprofit, empowers educators to teach middle school and high school
students the skills they need to become smart, active consumers of news
and other information and engaged, informed participants in our
democracy. Since NLP’s signature education platform, the
Checkology virtual classroom, was released in May 2016, more than 17,800
educators in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, three US
territories and 104 other countries have registered to use it, and more
than 124,000 students have benefited from its lessons. Students have
told NLP that as a result of what they have learned in Checkology, they
are more confident in their ability to discern and create credible
information, have a greater appreciation of the role of a free press in
a democracy, and are more likely to become civically engaged by voting
when eligible to do so or by becoming politically active. NLP’s vision
is to see news literacy — a critical life skill — embedded in the
American educational experience.
Common Sense
Common Sense is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to helping
kids and families thrive in the digital age. Common Sense Education
supports K-12 schools with everything educators need to empower the next
generation of digital citizens. The organization’s innovative,
award-winning Digital Citizenship Curriculum prepares students with
lifelong habits and skills, supports teachers with training and
recognition, and engages families and communities with helpful tips and
tools. To help young people navigate today’s news landscape with sharp
and open minds, Common Sense aims to help students not just seek out
legitimate news, but also think critically about the broader world of
media and ideas. The Common Sense news literacy initiative will provide
timely content and resources for parents, educators and teens with the
goal of improving news literacy among young people. Common Sense Digital
Citizenship Curriculum is taught in more than half the schools in the
United States, by more than 700,000 educators.
Osservatorio Permanente Giovani-Editori
Osservatorio Permanente Giovani-Editori is Italy’s leading independent
organization in citizenship education focused on media literacy
projects. For over 18 years, Osservatorio’s mission has been to help
today’s young people become citizens of tomorrow, participate more in
our democracy and develop critical thinking that sets them
free. Osservatorio operates in education by training high school
teachers, who then bring Osservatorio’s media literacy projects into
their classrooms with the goal of increasing student curiosity, thirst
for knowledge and critical thinking. As students compare different
quality news sources, they learn to distinguish between reliable
journalism and fake news.
