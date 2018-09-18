Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Apple : Tech group chief says some consumer devices dropped from Trump tariff list

09/18/2018 | 12:57am CEST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Consumer Technology Association president and CEO Gary Shapiro said on Monday he appreciated some consumer connected devices being removed from the Trump administration's latest tariff list on $200 billion worth of Chinese products.

But other items on the expected list, including printed circuit boards, internet routers and networking equipment will stifle U.S. leadership in fifth generation mobile technologies and create an internet tax on American companies, Shapiro said in a statement.

The Trump administration has not yet released its final tariff list, but is expected to do so later on Monday.

"Today's retaliatory tariffs are not an effective trade policy and may violate U.S. law," Shapiro said. "Congress has not given the president or the USTR a blank check to pursue a trade war."

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

Stocks treated in this article : Apple, Fitbit Inc
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -2.66% 217.88 Delayed Quote.32.27%
FITBIT INC -1.09% 5.45 Delayed Quote.-3.50%
