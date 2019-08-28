Apple : Tightens Privacy Rules on Listening to Siri Recordings -- Update

By Maria Armental

Apple Inc. said it will no longer automatically retain audio recordings of customers' interactions with voice-driven virtual assistant Siri, the latest step as companies try to ease privacy concerns.

"We realize we haven't been fully living up to our high ideals, and for that we apologize," Apple wrote Wednesday in a blog post.

Apple had temporarily suspended the practice of using contractors to listen to and grade Siri voice recordings, following a report in the Guardian that Apple contractors regularly listened to confidential information, such as medical information.

On Wednesday, Apple said it planned to resume the program in the fall after updating software and making a series of changes, including no longer retaining audio recordings by default.

Apple said it would still use computer-generated transcripts to help improve Siri, and users would have to "opt in" for the audio samples to be reviewed by Apple employees. The company has a similar practice for its iOS mobile software, allowing users to opt in and share usage information.

Previously, Apple kept Siri voice recordings for six months and used the recordings to better understand voices. After six months, a second copy was saved for up to two years that wasn't personally identified with a user. The company said some of those recordings were used beyond two years, including ones that referenced music, sports teams and businesses.

Several technology companies in recent months have reviewed their policies on how to handle and retain users' personal information gathered from interactions with virtual assistants. Companies typically record and listen to snippets of conversations recorded by virtual assistants to improve the technology, for example, testing to see if the virtual assistant heard and responded to the request accurately.

In Apple's case, that grading system involved humans reviewing less than 0.2% of audio from Siri requests along with computer-generated transcripts, the company said.

But the practice has come under fire following leaks that showed the magnitude and type of information exposed, including sensitive information such as names, addresses and medical conditions.

Alphabet Inc.'s Google faced backlash this summer after acknowledging that contractors had been listening to customer interactions with the company's virtual assistant. Earlier this month, Google said it would temporarily stop using employees or contractors to listen to and transcribe those recordings.

Google Assistant is available on the company's Google Home speakers and on Android devices.

Amazon.com Inc. said earlier this month it would update information provided to customers to make its practices more clear. Amazon said it offers users the ability to opt-out of having their voice recordings graded as part of helping develop new Alexa features.

