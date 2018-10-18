Apple : Top apps make everyday tasks even easier with Siri Shortcuts

Morning Starters

Morning routines are now easier with Siri Shortcuts. Weather reports from top apps like The Weather Channel, CARROT and Dark Sky are quickly delivered with simple voice requests like 'radar,' 'rain report' and 'UV index.' Citymapper helps manage the morning commute with real-time departures, line status and disruption alerts, and whether you travel by bus, train, bikeshare or Uber, using Siri Shortcuts on the Transit app makes it a snap to get where you need to go.