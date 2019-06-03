Apple : Touts New Privacy Features Amid Scrutiny of Tech Giants -- 2nd Update

By Tripp Mickle

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Apple Inc. sought to tout itself as a digital-privacy crusader with an anonymous login system and tools that prevent apps from tracking a user's location, a push that is designed to further differentiate it from Google and Facebook Inc., which have built their fortunes on tracking user activity and behavior.

At a gathering Monday of about 6,000 software developers here, the iPhone maker said its mobile operating system coming this fall, iOS 13, will include an Apple sign-in capability that allows people to log into apps without revealing any personal information. It said users would be able to generate automated and random email addresses provided by Apple rather than provide their own.

"It's a fast, easy way to sign in without all the tracking," said Apple software chief Craig Federighi onstage at the company's annual Worldwide Developers Conference. He showed the "Sign in with Apple" feature alongside similar offerings from Facebook and Google, which he said could share user information in a way that compromised privacy.

Apple has weaponized privacy over the past year, marketing it to combat threats posed by rivals increasingly elbowing into its core iPhone business.

Last month, Google released a $400 smartphone that it says offers capabilities similar to those of an iPhone at a fraction of the price, and Facebook is working to develop private messaging, payments and e-commerce that could diminish the value of Apple's iOS.

Apple is also seeking to further separate itself from its peers as the U.S. government ramps up its scrutiny of tech giants' power. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that the government's antitrust enforcers, the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission, are splitting up oversight of tech companies including Google and Facebook over competition concerns. Facebook already faces an FTC investigation over privacy issues.

Amid the skirmishes over privacy, Apple is transitioning from an iPhone-driven company into one powered by a suite of services, such as streaming-music subscriptions, app-store sales and mobile payments. At its developers conference, Apple turned the spotlight back to its other devices beyond the iPhone, introducing new software and services to deepen the appeal of its iPad, smartwatch and Mac businesses. It also bolstered many of its apps, including improvements to Messages that put it in more direct competition with Facebook's apps.

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook has stressed privacy by criticizing Google, Facebook and other companies as cavalier in collecting user information. He has cast Apple as pro-privacy, saying it is in the business of selling devices while its peers are in the business of monetizing their customers by gathering data and selling ads.

The company has amplified that message by spending more than $54 million on a TV ad campaign that promotes the privacy offered by iPhones, using the tagline: "If privacy matters in your life, it should matter to the phone your life is on." The campaign is about half of Apple's TV ad spending so far this year, according to the ad-tracking company iSpot.tv.

Facebook and Google have pushed back with privacy promises of their own. Facebook this year said it is going to provide encrypted messaging and encourage small-group chats. Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai sniped at Apple in a New York Times editorial that "privacy cannot be a luxury good" available to people who buy expensive devices.

Apple said its newest mobile-operating system will give users more options for how they share location data with apps, including an option to only share location information once.

It also said it is teaming up with security-camera companies to provide more private video tools for people who use cameras to monitor home security.

Though the focus of this event is usually dominated by Apple's newest iPhone software, the company emphasized improvements to its other gadgets. The iPad is getting its own operating system, iPadOS, with new capabilities that make the tablet more capable of performing like a computer. It will have simple copy-and-paste functions, a desktop mode for its Safari web browser and the ability to plug in a thumb drive.

The Mac is retiring the iTunes app, which made its debut 18 years ago, and splitting its functionality across Apple's Music, TV and Podcast. The iTunes brand will continue to exist on the iPhone, and users will still be able to download songs through an iTunes Store tab, the company said.

The Apple Watch is getting its own app store, liberating it further from the iPhone where app downloads were previously managed. It also is adding new health capabilities, including the ability to alert users if the environmental noise around them poses a potential problem for their hearing health.

Apple introduced new programming tools for developers that are designed to simplify the process of developing apps for the Mac, watch and iPad. The 2.2 million iPhone apps available in the App Store dwarf the 20,000 Watch apps currently offered. Analysts say that discrepancy limits the utility of the Apple Watch and is part of the reason smartwatch sales have lagged behind the iPhone and iPad.

The company also sought to promote its growing services business, showing the first trailer from one of the company's new TV shows, "For All Mankind," a show from Ronald D. Moore about the space race. The show will be available when Apple launches its streaming-video subscription service this fall.

(Dow Jones & Co., publisher of The Wall Street Journal, has a commercial agreement to supply news through Apple services.)

Apple needs strong sales of those devices and its services to help counter the downturn in its iPhone business. The company in April posted its first back-to-back drop in quarterly sales and profit as sales of the iPhone, which accounts for about two-thirds of total revenue, fell 16% to $83 billion for the first half of the company's fiscal year.

Although the focus of the conference was on software, Apple introduced a new Mac Pro, its most powerful computer designed for complicated and intense tasks. The computer, which will start at about $6,000, includes a new Intel Xeon processor and system memory of up to 1.5 terabytes. A 32-inch LCD screen with a 6K retina display will cost another $5,000.

Write to Tripp Mickle at Tripp.Mickle@wsj.com