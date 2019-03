Apple shares were down 0.6%, to $187.66, Tuesday, and off 2.8% from the stock's intra-day high of $192.88.

A U.S. trade judge ruled earlier that Apple violated a Qualcomm patent.

Qualcomm shares were up 2.5%, to $58.05.

