Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE

(AAPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : Trump presses U.S. companies to close China operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 01:59pm EDT
U.S. President Trump presents Presidential Medal of Freedom to Bob Cousy at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday he was ordering U.S. companies to look at ways to close their operations in China and make more of their products in the United States instead, sending U.S. markets down sharply in a new rhetorical strike at Beijing as trade tensions mounted.

Trump cannot legally compel U.S. companies to abandon China immediately. He gave no detail on how he might proceed with any such order, although he said he would be offering a response later on Friday to tariffs on $75 billion in American products announced by China earlier in the day.

The U.S. dollar rose sharply against the Chinese yuan, U.S. stock markets fell 2% and oil prices dropped on Trump's latest salvo against China. Apple Inc fell 4%, while General Motors and Intel Corp each fell 3%.

"Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing your companies HOME and making your products in the USA," Trump wrote on Twitter. "We don't need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them."

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce rebuffed Trump's suggestion and urged China and the United States to quickly reach a deal in the long-running trade issue. "While we share the president’s frustration, we believe that continued, constructive engagement is the right way forward," the group said.

Experts said tax policy changes and sanctions could be used to restrict or reduce U.S. business activity in China, but it would take years to disentangle the world’s two largest economies. The consequences of a complete break to the world economy would be severe, they said.

China, for instance, holds $1.11 trillion in U.S. Treasury securities.

For many products sold in the United States, there are few alternatives to Chinese production, and shifting production for major goods produced there could take years and be expensive.

American companies could also sue the U.S. government in response to any order to shutter plants in China. The most effective option for Trump would be to restrict federal procurement from any companies that do business in China.

That would hit companies like Boeing Co, Apple and General Motors, which are both big U.S. contractors and have large business interests in China.

Bill Reinsch, a former senior Commerce Department official, said Trump had limited options to force U.S. companies to quit China, and it would make little economic sense.

"We can’t be a market economy and do that," Reinsch said. "No one’s going to pay attention to it anyway. Companies do what they’re going to do."

Many U.S. companies have already begun moving some operations out of China due to rising labor costs. But others, including General Motors, have large plants there to supply the Chinese market. They would resist any pressure to close their facility there, given the size and importance of the Chinese market, Reinsch said.

Last week, Trump backed off his Sept. 1 deadline for 10% tariffs on remaining Chinese imports, delaying duties on cellphones, laptops and other consumer goods.

The U.S. Trade Representative's Office delayed tariffs on more than half the $300 billion in Chinese-made goods telling companies the delay covered product categories where China supplies more than 75 percent of total U.S. imports.

(Reporting by Makini Brice, David Shepardson and Andrea Shalal; editing by Tim Ahmann, Jonathan Oatis and Chizu Nomiyama)

By David Shepardson and Andrea Shalal

Stocks treated in this article : Intel Corporation, Apple
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -4.66% 202.87 Delayed Quote.34.69%
INTEL CORPORATION -3.57% 45.09 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
01:59pAPPLE : Trump presses U.S. companies to close China operations
RE
01:17pMARKETS RIGHT NOW : Markets shudder as trade tensions flare
AQ
12:21pArtificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2019 Industry Analysis & Future Developme..
AQ
12:43aXiaomi banks on phone data for finance play in India
RE
08/22APPLE : wants people to know how to clean its new credit card
AQ
08/22APPLE : Pipeline Includes Three New iPhones, Less Expensive HomePod, Sources Say..
DJ
08/22Dutch fintech Adyen's founders selling 15% of their stakes
RE
08/22Restructuring at Osram will include job cuts - AMS
RE
08/22Austria's AMS aims to complete Osram's integration within three years - CFO
RE
08/22ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed; Hong Kong Rattled By Continued Protests
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 259 B
EBIT 2019 63 330 M
Net income 2019 54 140 M
Finance 2019 104 B
Yield 2019 1,41%
P/E ratio 2019 18,3x
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,31x
EV / Sales2020 3,22x
Capitalization 960 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 221,38  $
Last Close Price 212,46  $
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE34.69%960 145
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%242 234
XIAOMI CORP--.--%27 112
MEITU INC--.--%1 072
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%964
FITBIT INC-36.82%811
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group