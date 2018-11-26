Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 11/26 10:00:01 pm
174.62 USD   +1.35%
11/26Asia mood to be tested by Trump warning on China
RE
11/26APPLE : Launches App Development Program to Support Women Entrepreneurs
DJ
11/26APPLE : Business Highlights
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweetsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple : Trump says he expects to raise China tariffs -Wall Street Journal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2018 | 11:03pm CET
Shipping containers are seen at a port in Shanghai

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he expected to move ahead with raising tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports to 25 percent from the current 10 percent.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump said it was "highly unlikely" he would accept China's request to hold off on the increase, which is due to take effect on Jan. 1.

"The only deal would be China has to open up their country to competition from the United States," Trump told the Journal. "As far as other countries are concerned, that’s up to them."

Trump, who is due to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires this week, said that if negotiations were unsuccessful, he would also put tariffs on the rest of Chinese imports.

"If we don’t make a deal, then I'm going to put the $267 billion additional on," at a tariff rate of either 10 percent or 25 percent, Trump told the Journal.

He said the tariffs could also be placed on laptops and Apple Inc iPhones imported from China, and that any potential backlash from U.S. consumers could be tempered if the tariff rate was just 10 percent, according to the newspaper.

"Maybe. Maybe. Depends on what the rate is," Trump said, referring to the possibility of tariffs on mobile phones and laptops, according to the Journal. "I mean, I can make it 10 percent, and people could stand that very easily."

Shares in Apple Inc fell in after-hours trading after the interview was published.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Peter Cooney)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
11/26Asia mood to be tested by Trump warning on China
RE
11/26APPLE : Launches App Development Program to Support Women Entrepreneurs
DJ
11/26APPLE : Business Highlights
AQ
11/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/26APPLE : Trump says he expects to raise China tariffs -Wall Street Journal
RE
11/26TRUMP SAYS HE EXPECTS TO RAISE CHINA : Wall Street Journal
RE
11/26Tech up as Beaten-Down Sectors Rebound -- Tech Roundup
DJ
11/26APPLE : to tutor women in tech in bid to diversify industry
AQ
11/26APPLE : Launches App Development Program to Support Women Entrepreneurs
BU
11/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11/26TOP HOLDINGS OF DIVIDEND ETFS (PART : The Top 10 By Sector) 
11/26Apple -1.6% as Trump hints at boosted phone/laptop tariffs on China 
11/26NVIDIA : A Buy, But Not Yet 
11/26Ignore Trader Noise, Buy QQQ Now 
11/26How To Set Your Investment Goals? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 280 B
EBIT 2019 73 025 M
Net income 2019 62 220 M
Finance 2019 94 331 M
Yield 2019 1,81%
P/E ratio 2019 12,82
P/E ratio 2020 11,75
EV / Sales 2019 2,58x
EV / Sales 2020 2,53x
Capitalization 818 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 234 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE1.81%817 585
MEITU INC--.--%2 203
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%179
DORO AB-14.07%100
DIGIA OYJ20.00%86
RAONSECURE CO LTD--.--%67
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.