By Josh Beckerman



Apple Inc. (AAPL) said its U.S. "job footprint" has reached 2.4 million.

The company said it is "responsible for creating and supporting 2.4 million US jobs across all 50 states, four times the number of American jobs attributable to the company eight years ago." This includes 1.9 million positions in the app economy.

Apple directly employs 90,000 people in the U.S.

