Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Apple : UK cyber security agency backs Apple, Amazon China hack denials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 07:09pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's national cyber security agency said on Friday it had no reason to doubt the assessments made by Apple and Amazon that challenged a Bloomberg story that their systems contained malicious computer chips inserted by Chinese intelligence.

Bloomberg Businessweek on Thursday cited 17 unnamed intelligence and company sources as saying that Chinese spies had placed computer chips inside equipment used by around 30 companies, as well as multiple U.S. government agencies, which would give Beijing secret access to internal networks.

"We are aware of the media reports but at this stage have no reason to doubt the detailed assessments made by AWS and Apple," said the National Cyber Security Centre, a unit of Britain's eavesdropping agency, GCHQ.

"The NCSC engages confidentially with security researchers and urges anybody with credible intelligence about these reports to contact us,” it said.

(This version of the story corrects 'refuted' to 'challenged' in first paragraph).

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Mark Hosenball; editing by Sarah Young)

Stocks treated in this article : Apple, Amazon.com
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -1.86% 1876.4921 Delayed Quote.63.27%
APPLE -2.15% 223.47 Delayed Quote.37.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
08:10pAPPLE : Greenlight Capital Exited Apple Stake -- CNBC
DJ
08:07pDAVID EINHORN : Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn likens Tesla to Lehman Brothe..
RE
07:55pWall Street slides as bond yields climb on jobs data
RE
07:09pAPPLE : UK cyber security agency backs Apple, Amazon China hack denials
RE
04:17pDOW MOVERS : Aapl, csco
AQ
04:11pAPPLE : Mobile wallet use growing fast, research finds
AQ
02:31pMICROSOFT : China Expands Its Cybersecurity Rulebook, Heightening Foreign Corpor..
DJ
02:04pTODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Apple and Tesla
AC
01:49pLenovo and ZTE tumble on fears over China hack report
RE
12:30pAPPLE : Pay Makes Up 77% of Mobile Payments Among Debit Card Users, says Auriemm..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:17pEinhorn blows out of numerous positions 
10:43aReally Mean That, Just Because The U.S. 10-Year Treasury Has A 'P/E' Of Less .. 
09:05aNICHOLAS WARD'S DIVIDEND GROWTH PORT : Third Quarter Update 
07:50aMarkets Anticipate September Jobs Report (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
07:39aThe Selloff Has Begun - Cramer's Mad Money (10/4/18) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 264 B
EBIT 2018 70 295 M
Net income 2018 58 743 M
Finance 2018 129 B
Yield 2018 1,21%
P/E ratio 2018 19,42
P/E ratio 2019 16,76
EV / Sales 2018 3,68x
EV / Sales 2019 3,55x
Capitalization 1 101 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 235 $
Spread / Average Target 3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer, SVP & VP-Human Resources
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE37.13%1 101 175
NOKIA OYJ22.44%30 906
MEITU INC--.--%2 745
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%130
DORO AB-4.00%112
DIGIA OYJ28.94%93
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.