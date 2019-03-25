Apple : Unveils Apple TV+, The New Home for the World's Most Creative Storytellers

Apple’s Original Video Subscription Service in the All-New Apple TV App
will Give Users Access to Exclusive Original Shows, Movies and
Documentaries
Apple® today announced Apple TV+, the new home for the world’s most
creative storytellers featuring exclusive original shows, movies and
documentaries, coming this fall. Apple TV+, Apple’s original video
subscription service, will feature a brand new slate of programming from
the world’s most celebrated creative artists, including Oprah Winfrey,
Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Octavia Spencer,
J.J. Abrams, Jason Momoa, M. Night Shyamalan, Jon M. Chu and more. On
the Apple TV® app, subscribers will enjoy inspiring and authentic
stories with emotional depth and compelling characters from all walks of
life, ad-free and on demand.
“We’re honored that the absolute best lineup of storytellers in the
world — both in front of and behind the camera — are coming to Apple
TV+,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software
and Services. “We’re thrilled to give viewers a sneak peek of Apple TV+
and cannot wait for them to tune in starting this fall. Apple TV+ will
be home to some of the highest quality original storytelling that TV and
movie lovers have seen yet.”
Additionally, Apple debuted the all-new Apple TV app and Apple TV
channels coming in May 2019. The all-new Apple TV app brings together
the different ways to discover and watch shows, movies, sports, news and
more in one app across iPhone®, iPad®, Apple TV, Mac®, smart TVs and
streaming devices. Users can subscribe to and watch new Apple TV
channels — paying for only services they want, like HBO, SHOWTIME and
Starz — all on demand, available on and offline, with incredible picture
quality and sound; enjoy sports, news and network TV from cable and
satellite providers as well as purchase or rent iTunes® movies and TV
shows all within the new, personalized Apple TV app.
Beginning in May, customers can subscribe to Apple TV channels à la
carte and watch them in the Apple TV app, with no additional apps,
accounts or passwords required. Apple TV channels include popular
services such as HBO, Starz, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, Smithsonian
Channel, EPIX, Tastemade, Noggin and new services like MTV Hits, with
more to be added over time around the world.
The new Apple TV app personalizes what viewers love to watch across
their existing apps and services while developing a secure and
comprehensive understanding of users' viewing interests. The app will
offer suggestions for shows and movies from over 150 streaming apps,
including Amazon Prime and Hulu, as well as pay-TV services such as
Canal+, Charter Spectrum, DIRECTV NOW and PlayStation Vue. Optimum and
Suddenlink from Altice will be added later this year.1
Additionally, the Apple TV app will become the new home to the hundreds
of thousands of movies and TV shows currently available for purchase or
rent in the iTunes Store®.
Availability
-
Pricing and availability for the Apple TV+ video subscription service
will be announced later this fall.
-
The all-new Apple TV app is coming to iPhone, iPad and Apple TV
customers in over 100 countries with a free software update this May,
and to Mac this fall.
-
Through Family Sharing, users can share Apple TV+ and subscriptions to
Apple TV channels.
-
The Apple TV app will be available on Samsung smart TVs beginning this
spring and on Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony and VIZIO platforms in
the future.
-
Later this year, customers with eligible VIZIO, Samsung, LG and Sony
smart TVs will be able to effortlessly play videos and other content
from their iPhone or iPad directly to their smart TVs with AirPlay® 2
support.
Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the
Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with
iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Apple’s four software
platforms — iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS — provide seamless experiences
across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services
including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay and iCloud. Apple’s more
than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on
earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.
1Network and streaming app availability may vary by country.
