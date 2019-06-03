Apple : Unveils Powerful, All-New Mac Pro and Groundbreaking Pro Display XDR

Apple® today introduced the all-new Mac Pro®, a completely redesigned,
breakthrough workstation for pros who push the limits of what a Mac® can
do, and unveiled Apple Pro Display XDR, the world’s best pro display.
Designed for maximum performance, expansion and configurability, the
all-new Mac Pro features workstation-class Xeon processors up to 28
cores, a high-performance memory system with a massive 1.5TB capacity,
eight PCIe expansion slots and a graphics architecture featuring the
world’s most powerful graphics card. It also introduces Apple
Afterburner, a game-changing accelerator card that enables playback of
three streams of 8K ProRes RAW video simultaneously.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005732/en/
Afterburner on the new Mac Pro allows video editors to decode up to three streams of 8K ProRes RAW video and 12 streams of 4K ProRes RAW video in real time. (Photo: Business Wire)
Pro Display XDR features a massive 32-inch Retina® 6K display with
gorgeous P3 wide and 10-bit color, an extreme 1,600 nits of peak
brightness, an incredible 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and a superwide
viewing angle, all at a breakthrough price point. Together, the new Mac
Pro and Pro Display XDR are the most powerful tools Apple has ever put
in the hands of pro customers and will change pro workflows forever.
“We designed Mac Pro for users who require a modular system with extreme
performance, expansion and configurability. With its powerful
Xeon processors, massive memory capacity, groundbreaking GPU
architecture, PCIe expansion, Afterburner accelerator card and
jaw-dropping design, the new Mac Pro is a monster that will enable pros
to do their life’s best work,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice
president of Worldwide Marketing. “Pro Display XDR is the world’s best
pro display and the perfect companion to the all-new Mac Pro. With
Retina 6K resolution, gorgeous color, extreme brightness and contrast
ratio, and a highly functional design, Pro Display XDR delivers the most
comprehensive set of features ever offered on any display at this price
point.”
Tremendous Processor Power and Massive Bandwidth
Designed for customers who demand the ultimate in CPU performance — for
workflows like production rendering, playing hundreds of
virtual instruments or simulating an app on a dozen iOS devices at once
— Mac Pro features powerful Xeon processors up to 28 cores, with 64
PCI Express lanes for tremendous performance and massive bandwidth. It
also provides over 300W of power along with a state-of-the-art
thermal architecture to allow the processor to run fully unconstrained
all the time.
Enormous Memory Capacity and Expansion
For pros working with the largest projects, analyzing huge data sets or
running multiple pro applications, Mac Pro provides enormous
memory capacity to meet needs as they grow. Featuring a six-channel
memory architecture and 12 physical DIMM slots, the new Mac Pro allows
for a massive 1.5TB of memory, the most ever available in a Mac. And
with eight PCI Express expansion slots, which is twice that of the
previous-generation Mac Pro tower, pros can customize and expand their
system in ways never before possible in a single workstation.
World’s Most Powerful Graphics Architecture
For pros animating 3D film assets, compositing 8K scenes and building
complex 3D environments, graphics performance is more important
than ever. That is why Mac Pro features the world’s most powerful
graphics card and up to 56 teraflops of graphics performance in a single
system. Its groundbreaking graphics expansion architecture, the Apple
MPX Module, features Thunderbolt integration and over 500W of power,
both firsts for any graphics card. And for super quiet operation, the
MPX Module is cooled by the Mac Pro system thermals.
Mac Pro graphics options start with the Radeon Pro 580X. Mac Pro debuts
the Radeon Pro Vega II, featuring up to 14 teraflops of
compute performance and 32GB of memory with 1TB/s of memory bandwidth,
the highest of any GPU. Mac Pro also introduces Radeon Pro Vega II
Duo, which features two Vega II GPUs for an incredible 28 teraflops of
graphics performance and 64GB of memory, making it the world’s most
powerful graphics card. Mac Pro can accommodate two MPX Modules so
customers can use two Vega II Duos for a staggering 56 teraflops of
graphics performance and 128GB of video memory.
Introducing Apple Afterburner, a Game-Changing Accelerator Card
The new Mac Pro debuts Afterburner, featuring a programmable ASIC
capable of decoding up to 6.3 billion pixels per second. With
Afterburner, video editors using high-quality cameras that require the
conversion of native file formats into proxies for easy editing can now
use native formats right from the camera and decode up to three streams
of 8K ProRes RAW video and 12 streams of 4K ProRes RAW video in real
time,1 virtually eliminating proxy workflows.
Stunning Modular Enclosure with 360-Degree Access
The design of the new Mac Pro starts with a stainless-steel space frame
with an aluminum housing that lifts off for 360-degree access to the
entire system. The frame provides a foundation for modularity and
flexibility, and incorporates smooth handles for easily moving Mac Pro
around the studio. The housing also features a stunning lattice pattern
to maximize airflow and quiet operation. For customers who want to rack
mount their Mac Pro in edit bays or machine rooms, an optimized version
for rack deployment will be available this fall.
Performance to Transform the Pro Workflow
With up to 28 core Xeon processors, 56 teraflops of graphics performance
and the groundbreaking Afterburner card, the new Mac Pro
delivers performance that will transform pro workflows. A number of pro
app developers are seeing amazing results that have never been possible
in a single workstation.
-
Blackmagic Design brings full CPU and multi-GPU accelerated 8K
real-time editing, effects and color correction in ProRes 4444 for the
first time on any system.
-
Avid can enable support for up to six HDX cards, resulting in more IO,
increased voice count and two times the real-time DSP processing than
any other system can achieve in Pro Tools.
-
Maxon’s Cinema 4D is seeing 20 percent faster GPU render performance
when compared to a Windows workstation maxed out with three NVIDIA
Quadro RTX 8000 graphics cards.
For additional performance results for the all-new Mac Pro, see apple.com/mac-pro.
Pro Display XDR Features Largest Retina Display Ever
Featuring a 32-inch LCD panel with a 6016 x 3384 Retina 6K resolution
with more than 20 million pixels, Pro Display XDR delivers a
super-sharp, high-resolution viewing experience with nearly 40 percent
more screen real estate than a Retina 5K display. With a P3 wide color
gamut and true 10-bit color for over 1 billion colors, pros will have a
more true-to-life viewing experience — critical for video and photo
editing, 3D animation or color grading. Pro Display XDR also features
the industry’s best polarizer technology, delivering a superwide,
color-accurate, off-axis viewing angle, so now multiple people can view
more accurate content simultaneously. To manage reflected light, Pro
Display XDR has an industry-leading anti-reflective coating and offers
an innovative new matte option called nano-texture, with glass etched at
the nanometer level for low reflectivity and less glare.
Extreme Dynamic Range Brings Content to Life
To better reflect what the eye can see in the real world, Pro Display
XDR takes high dynamic range to a whole new extreme. Pro Display XDR
uses a direct backlighting system with a large array of LEDs that
produce 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness and 1,600 nits of peak
brightness, far surpassing that of a typical display. With an advanced
thermal system that uses its aluminum lattice pattern as a heat sink,
Pro Display XDR can sustain 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness
indefinitely, something that has never been possible before on a display
at this price point. And with an amazing 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio,
images will have the brightest specular highlights, super dark blacks
and all the details in between.
Stunning, Flexible and Modular Design for the Way Pros Work
With edge-to-edge glass and narrow, 9-millimeter borders in a stunning,
aluminum enclosure, Pro Display XDR features a highly functional
and flexible design. The Pro Stand has an intricately engineered arm
that perfectly counterbalances the display so it feels virtually
weightless, allowing users to easily place it into position. The Pro
Stand provides both tilt and height adjustment, and also allows Pro
Display XDR to rotate into portrait mode, perfect for tasks like
retouching photos, designing a web page or writing code. Easily
removable, the Pro Stand quickly attaches and detaches so it is easy to
take on location. For pros with unique mounting requirements, a VESA
mount adapter is interchangeable with the Pro Stand. With a single
Thunderbolt 3 cable, Pro Display XDR connects seamlessly to the Mac
product line, including the new Mac Pro, which supports up to six
displays for a breathtaking 120 million pixels.
Pricing and Availability
The all-new Mac Pro starts at $5,999 and will be available to order in
the fall. Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999, the Pro Stand is $999 and
the VESA Mount Adapter is $199. All will be available to order in the
fall. Additional technical specifications, configure-to-order options
and accessories are available at apple.com/mac-pro and apple.com/pro-display-xdr.
1 Testing conducted by Apple in May 2019 using preproduction
2.5GHz 28-core Intel Xeon W-based Mac Pro systems with 384GB of RAM and
dual AMD Radeon Pro Vega II graphics with Infinity Fabric Link and 32GB
of HBM2 each, configured with Afterburner and a 4TB SSD. Mac Pro systems
tested with an attached 5K display. Tested with prerelease Final Cut Pro
X using a 50-second picture-in-picture project with three streams of
Apple ProRes RAW video at 8192 x 4320 resolution and 29.97 frames per
second, a 50-second picture-in-picture project with seven streams of
Apple ProRes RAW video at 4096 x 2160 resolution and 59.94 frames per
second, a 50-second picture-in-picture project with 12 streams of Apple
ProRes RAW video at 4096 x 2160 resolution and 29.97 frames per second,
and a five-minute picture-in-picture project with 16 streams of Apple
ProRes 422 video at 4096 x 2160 resolution and 30 frames per second.
Performance tests are conducted using specific computer systems and
reflect the approximate performance of Mac Pro.
Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the
Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with
iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Apple’s four software
platforms — iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS — provide seamless experiences
across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services
including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay and iCloud. Apple’s more
than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on
earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.
NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom (www.apple.com/newsroom),
or call Apple’s Media Helpline at (408) 974-2042.
© 2019 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac Pro,
Mac and Retina are trademarks of Apple Inc. Other company and product
names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005732/en/