MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/30 12:08:11 pm
161.945 USD   +4.70%
11:35aAPPLE : bans Facebook from tech tools for tracking teen browsing habits
RE
11:34aAPPLE : Up 5.2% After Results Better Than Expected
DJ
11:25aStocks rise on Apple, Boeing before Fed statement
RE
Apple : Up 5.2% After Results Better Than Expected

0
01/30/2019 | 11:34am EST

By Michael Dabaie

Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares were up 5.2% to $162.66 after the company's earnings and revenue were better than expected, despite a decline in revenue in the quarter.

Apple said Tuesday that a combination of weak iPhone sales and a downturn in China reduced revenue 4.5% to $84.31 billion in the first quarter. Earnings per share came in at $4.18. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected per-share earnings $4.17 and $83.97 billion in revenue.

IPhone sales fell 15% in the quarter. Apple expects revenue of $55 billion to $59 billion for the March quarter, below the average consensus estimate of $59.98 billion, according to FactSet.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 259 B
EBIT 2019 65 025 M
Net income 2019 55 268 M
Finance 2019 95 291 M
Yield 2019 1,99%
P/E ratio 2019 12,99
P/E ratio 2020 11,49
EV / Sales 2019 2,47x
EV / Sales 2020 2,40x
Capitalization 734 B
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE-0.91%734 018
MEITU INC--.--%1 380
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%224
DORO AB9.37%100
DIGIA OYJ1.75%89
RAONSECURE CO LTD--.--%68
