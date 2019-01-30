Apple : Up 5.2% After Results Better Than Expected

By Michael Dabaie

Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares were up 5.2% to $162.66 after the company's earnings and revenue were better than expected, despite a decline in revenue in the quarter.

Apple said Tuesday that a combination of weak iPhone sales and a downturn in China reduced revenue 4.5% to $84.31 billion in the first quarter. Earnings per share came in at $4.18. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected per-share earnings $4.17 and $83.97 billion in revenue.

IPhone sales fell 15% in the quarter. Apple expects revenue of $55 billion to $59 billion for the March quarter, below the average consensus estimate of $59.98 billion, according to FactSet.

