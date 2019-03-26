Log in
APPLE

(AAPL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/26 03:24:24 pm
186.625 USD   -1.12%
Apple : Violated Qualcomm Patent, U.S. Trade Judge Rules

03/26/2019 | 03:10pm EDT

By Asa Fitch

A U.S. trade judge recommended that some iPhones be barred from import on Tuesday after finding that Apple Inc. violated a patent held by Qualcomm Inc., handing the mobile-phone chip giant a victory in its long-running feud with its erstwhile business partner.

The decision from the U.S. International Trade Commission judge means that Apple, which has its iPhones assembled overseas before sending them to the U.S. and other markets, could be barred from selling iPhones that infringe on a Qualcomm patent covering strategies for conserving power and improving battery life. The judge's two-page order didn't specify which iPhone models it covered.

The decision by ITC administrative law judge MaryJoan McNamara, however, is subject to review by the full six-member ITC as well as by the Trump administration, either of which could change the findings and reverse the recommended ban. Presidents have vetoed ITC moves before, including in 2013 when the Obama administration prevented an ITC ban on the sale of some iPhones and iPads from taking effect after Samsung Electronics Co. won a case there.

Qualcomm long supplied Apple with modem chips, which handle wireless connectivity to mobile networks. But amid a widening battle between the companies, Apple has stopped using Qualcomm modem chips since the iPhone XS's release in 2018.

Qualcomm and Apple representatives didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Shares of Qualcomm rose 2.4% in recent trading, while Apple shares were down 0.6%

Write to Asa Fitch at asa.fitch@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -0.87% 187.09 Delayed Quote.19.65%
QUALCOMM 2.40% 58.065 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD53.10%3 074
MEITU INC--.--%2 156
DORO AB7.47%96
DIGIA OYJ-8.42%79
