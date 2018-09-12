Apple Watch Series 4: Beautifully Redesigned With Breakthrough Communication, Fitness and Health Capabilities
09/12/2018 | 07:37pm CEST
Featuring a Stunning New Display, Electrocardiogram and Fall Detection
Apple® today introduced Apple
Watch® Series 4, redesigned and re-engineered to help users stay
connected, be more active and manage their health in powerful new ways.
While retaining the original iconic design, the fourth-generation Apple
Watch has been refined, combining new hardware and software enhancements
into a genuinely singular, unified form. The stunning display is over 30
percent larger and seamlessly integrates into the thinner, smaller case,
while the new interface provides more information with richer detail.
Apple Watch Series 4 with watchOS® 5 brings advanced activity and
communications features, along with revolutionary health capabilities,
including a new accelerometer and gyroscope, which are able to detect
hard falls, and an electrical heart rate sensor that can take an
electrocardiogram (ECG) using the new ECG app,1 which
has been granted a De Novo classification by the FDA.
The redesigned Apple Watch Series 4 features a stunning display with thinner borders and curved corners. (Photo: Business Wire)
“We’re thrilled Apple Watch has become an essential part of people’s
lives,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “The
completely redesigned Apple Watch Series 4 continues to be an
indispensable communication and fitness companion, and now with the
addition of groundbreaking features, like fall detection and the
first-ever ECG app offered directly to consumers, it also becomes an
intelligent guardian for your health.”
Beginning Friday, September 14, Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) will be
available to order in 26 countries and territories, and Apple Watch
Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) will be available to order in 16 countries and
territories. Both models will be available in stores beginning Friday,
September 21.
Design
Apple Watch Series 4 is more than an evolution — it represents a
fundamental redesign and re-engineering of Apple Watch. It’s offered in
two sizes, 40mm and 44mm. The speaker is 50 percent louder, optimized
for phone calls, Siri® and Walkie-Talkie, and the microphone has been
relocated, to reduce echo for better sound quality. The device includes
the next-generation S4 chip with a custom 64-bit dual-core processor,
delivering twice the speed while maintaining the same all-day battery
life.2
The back of Apple Watch Series 4 is composed of a gorgeous black ceramic
and sapphire crystal, allowing radio waves to easily pass through the
front and back for better cellular service. The Digital Crown® now
includes haptic feedback, offering a more mechanical and responsive feel
through the sensation of incremental clicks.
The user interface is optimized for the larger display, allowing for app
icons and fonts that are bigger and easier to read, while complications
have been beautifully enhanced to be more precise and informative. New
watch faces take full advantage of the Series 4 display, from the
endlessly customizable Infograph face, to the Breathe face, where the
animation is timed around a deep breath. Additionally, a suite of motion
faces, including Vapor, Liquid Metal, Fire and Water react uniquely with
the curved edges of the case.
Health
Apple Watch Series 4 enables customers to take an ECG reading right from
the wrist using the new ECG app, which takes advantage of the electrodes
built into the Digital Crown and new electrical heart rate sensor in the
back crystal. With the app, users touch the Digital Crown and after 30
seconds, receive a heart rhythm classification. It can classify if the
heart is beating in a normal pattern or whether there are signs of
Atrial Fibrillation (AFib), a heart condition that could lead to major
health complications. All recordings, their associated classifications
and any noted symptoms are stored in the Health app in a PDF that can be
shared with physicians.
With watchOS 5, Apple Watch intermittently analyzes heart rhythms in the
background and sends a notification if an irregular heart rhythm
suggestive of AFib is detected.3 It can also alert the user
if the heart rate exceeds or falls below a specified threshold.
Fall detection utilizes a next-generation accelerometer and gyroscope,
which measures up to 32 g-forces, along with custom algorithms to
identify when hard falls occur. By analyzing wrist trajectory and impact
acceleration, Apple Watch sends the user an alert after a fall, which
can be dismissed or used to initiate a call to emergency services. If
Apple Watch senses immobility for 60 seconds after the notification, it
will automatically call emergency services and send a message along with
location to emergency contacts.
Fitness
With watchOS 5, Apple Watch becomes an even better fitness and workout
companion. Activity competitions allow users to challenge other Apple
Watch wearers, automatic workout detection provides an alert to start a
workout while giving retroactive credit, and Yoga and Hiking are new
dedicated workout types that accurately track active calories burned and
exercise minutes earned. Running enthusiasts can take advantage of
extended battery life — which is increased to six hours — for outdoor
workouts and enjoy high-performance features, including cadence for
indoor and outdoor runs, pace alerts for outdoor runs and rolling mile
pace, which shows pace for the immediately preceding mile.
Staying Connected
Customers can reach their friends with just a tap of the wrist with
Walkie-Talkie, a watch-to-watch connection that is an entirely new way
to communicate around the world over Wi-Fi or cellular.4 The
Siri watch face is more predictive and proactive, offering shortcuts and
actionable content from favorite third-party apps. watchOS 5 also lets
users listen to their favorite podcasts on the go with Apple Podcasts on
Apple Watch, and stream any podcast in the catalog by using Siri. With
Apple Watch Series 4, enriched complications offer a more detailed view
of helpful third-party apps like Dexcom, which allows for continuous
glucose monitoring, or Streaks, which shows daily progress on tasks.
Apple Watch Line-Up
Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) starts at $399 (US) and Apple Watch Series 4
(GPS + Cellular) starts at $499, both featuring the updated design and
new health capabilities. Series 3 will be available at the new starting
price of $279, making it even more accessible to customers. Along with
the three aluminum finishes anodized in silver, gold and space gray,
Apple Watch Series 4 now comes in a striking gold stainless steel with
matching Milanese band, joining the silver and space black stainless
steel models. A new collection of bands debut for fall and all bands
continue to work with any generation of Apple Watch.
Apple Watch Nike+ remains a customer favorite and the new collection
features redesigned Nike watch faces that match the new band colors,
including a Pure Platinum/Black Sport Band and a Summit White Sport Loop
with reflective yarn. Apple Watch Hermès introduces an elegant
assortment of color-blocked bands and exclusive watch faces that shift
from one color to the other with the passage of the minute hand.
Pricing and Availability
Customers will be able to order Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular)
beginning Friday, September 14, with availability beginning Friday,
September 21, in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, France,
Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Sweden,
Switzerland, the UAE, UK and US, with other countries later
this year. For carrier availability, visit apple.com/watch/cellular.5
Customers will be able to order Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) beginning
Friday, September 14, with availability beginning Friday, September
21, in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark,
Finland, France, Germany, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan,
Jersey, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Puerto
Rico, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UAE,
UK, US and US Virgin Islands.
Apple Watch Nike+ will be available to order on apple.com
and in the Apple Store® app, beginning Friday, September 14, in select
countries, with limited availability beginning on Friday, October 5,
in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, China, Czech
Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guam, Hong Kong,
Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Macau, Monaco,
Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico,
Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden,
Switzerland, the UAE, UK and US. For more information,
visit apple.com/apple-watch-nike
or nike.com/applewatch.
Apple Watch Hermès will be available to order on apple.com
and in the Apple Store app, beginning Friday, September 14, with
availability beginning Friday, September 21, in Australia, Canada,
China, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Singapore,
Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UAE, UK and US. For more
information, visit apple.com/apple-watch-hermes
or hermes.com/applewatchhermes.
Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) will be available beginning Friday,
September 28, in Bahrain, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Guam,
Hungary, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Macau, Monaco, Oman, Poland,
Qatar, Romania, Russia, Slovakia and South Africa.
New Apple Watch bands will be available to order on apple.com
and in the Apple Store app, beginning Friday, September 14, with
availability beginning Friday, September 21, at Apple Stores, as well
as select Apple Authorized Resellers and carriers in the US and over
35 countries and regions.
With Apple
GiveBack™, customers in the US can trade in their eligible device
for an Apple Store Gift Card or a refund on their purchase. If their
device isn’t eligible for credit, Apple will recycle it for free.
Customers who buy Apple Watch from Apple will be offered free Personal
Setup, in-store or online,6 to help set up and personalize
their new Apple Watch with calendars, notifications, apps and more.
1 ECG app coming later this year (US only).
2 Battery life depends on use and configuration.
3 Irregular rhythm notification coming later this year
(US only).
4 Walkie-Talkie is not available in China, Pakistan or
the UAE.
5 Apple Watch requires a compatible iPhone®. iPhone
service provider must be the same. Not available with all service
providers. Roaming is not available.
6 In most countries.
Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the
Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with
iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Apple’s four software
platforms — iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS — provide seamless experiences
across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services
including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay and iCloud. Apple’s more
than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products
on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.
