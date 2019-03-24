Apple : With the iPhone Sputtering, Apple Bets its Future -2

Mr. Cook and Eddy Cue, his lieutenant in charge of services, started looking for other subscription opportunities. Video was an immediate priority. Apple's share of movie sales and rentals was more than 50% in 2012. By 2017 it had fallen to between 20% and 35%.

Apple wanted a service that could beat Netflix, a person familiar with the company's plan said. After a 2015 effort to persuade Walt Disney Co. and others to join a streaming-TV service faltered, Apple's executives debated alternatives, including acquiring Walt Disney Co. or Netflix, and building its own studio, people familiar with the discussions said.

In 2017, it hired two prominent executives from Sony Pictures Television and empowered them to cut deals for more than two dozen original programs. They scooped up a reboot of Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television's "Amazing Stories," scored a series about a morning talk show starring Ms. Witherspoon, and struck a partnership with Oprah Winfrey.

Apple faces steep competition from big spenders while it plays catch-up to experienced rivals. Netflix has 139 million subscribers and is expected to spend $15 billion on content this year. It also offers a far deeper content library than Apple plans to make available. Disney, which has decades of experience making hit shows and movies, plans to launch its own streaming service later this year.

Morgan Stanley estimates that a combined media package from Apple that includes video and music could generate more than $22 billion in sales by 2025.

Previously, Apple used software and services to sell more of its own devices. In January, Apple announced it would put a TV app on sets made by rival Samsung Electronics Co., making it available to people who don't necessarily own any Apple hardware.

Apple executives made clear during talks with TV makers that it needed as broad a reach as possible to compete with Netflix and others. Last year, Apple announced a similar agreement with rival Amazon.com Inc. to bring Apple Music to Echo smart speakers.

"We made a mistake with Apple Music, thinking we could go it alone, and it took a long time to catch up. We still aren't there yet," the head of marketing Apple services, Jon Giselman, said during a meeting with one of the company's partners, according to a person in attendance.

The push into news subscriptions could help Apple battle Facebook Inc., whose News Feed has helped it become the No. 1 app world-wide in monthly active smartphone users. It is also the anchor of a business that Facebook is looking to expand by emphasizing private messaging, a step many interpret as the first in an effort to become a super-app like China's WeChat, which allows users to shop, order food, buy movie tickets and make reservations on any mobile operating system.

For Mr. Cook's monthly services meetings, the company has intensified monitoring of apps that benefit and threaten Apple. The team has created a release radar for the CEO to track apps that are expected to sell well and other metrics for the apps that have challenged Apple's business, including iTunes sales decreases compared with Apple Music subscription growth, said the person involved with the meetings.

Other successful subscription apps have given away much more content at lower prices than Apple is expected to offer initially. Amazon Prime members, who pay $119 annually, get free video content and discounted music subscriptions. Some inside Apple's services group wanted similar benefits for iPhone buyers. Mr. Cook and his leadership team have made it clear that its forthcoming services will carry a price tag.

"There's this conflict between wanting to become a services business and acting like one," said the person. "They haven't solved that."

--Lukas Alpert, Joe Flint and Benjamin Mullin contributed to this article.

Write to Tripp Mickle at Tripp.Mickle@wsj.com