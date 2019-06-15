PHOTOSJune 15, 2019
Apple Xinyi A13 opens in Taipei
Customers and Apple team members celebrate the opening of Apple Xinyi A13 in Taipei.
Apple opened Apple Xinyi A13 in Taiwan today, welcoming thousands of customers in the bustling Xinyi district of Taipei.
Thousands of customers queue outside of Apple Xinyi A13 in the heart of Taipei to be among the first to visit the new store.
The two-level Apple Xinyi A13 store features all of Apple's latest products for customers to explore.
Customers gather in the Forum at Apple Xinyi A13.
Apple Xinyi A13 hosts Today at Apple sessions led by world-class creators, including local artists, for the first time in Taiwan.
In the Genius Grove at Apple Xinyi A13, customers get personalized technical support under the comfortable canopy of trees.
Singer Eve Ai performs at Apple Xinyi A13 on opening day.
Apple Xinyi A13's 155 team members, over half from Apple Taipei 101 and Apple Stores across the region, collectively speak more than 10 languages.
