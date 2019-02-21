Apple : and Goldman Team Up on Credit Card Paired With iPhone

By WSJ City

Apple and Goldman Sachs plan to start issuing this spring a joint credit card paired with new iPhone features that will help users manage their money.

KEY POINTS

-- The card will officially launch later this year, according to people familiar with the matter. -- The companies hope to lure cardholders by offering them extra features on Apple's Wallet app. -- The app will let them set spending goals, track their rewards and manage their balances, the people said. -- The Wall Street Journal reported last year that the companies planned to launch a joint credit card. -- It is a major push by Apple into the financial lives of hundreds of millions of iPhone users. -- It is also part of Goldman's broader strategy to appeal to rank-and-file consumers.

WHY THIS MATTERS

As iPhone sales cool, Apple is turning to fee-generating services. The company aims to boost its services revenue to $50bn by 2020. Goldman launched an online consumer bank, Marcus, in 2016 to offset a decline in securities trading. Apple has a loyal following among wealthy, tech-savvy young adults whom Goldman hopes to turn into Marcus customers.

The companies are betting that Apple customers will use the card because it is better integrated into the iPhone.

