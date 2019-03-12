Apple : announces expanded coding initiatives in Singapore and Indonesia

Using Apple's App Development with Swift curriculum, which includes an AR Module, the Singapore University of Technology and Design and SkillsFuture Singapore designed a new course targeting adult learners interested in fundamental app design and development. The course is designed to reach working adults aiming to learn new skills for the fast-growing software economy.

'SUTD looks forward to continuing our close collaboration with Apple in helping our working adults to embrace digital transformation for enhanced employability,' said Professor Chong Tow Chong, president and acting provost of the Singapore University of Technology and Design.

Additionally, RMIT Online is expanding its signature iOS App Development with Swift course to Singapore, offering a fully online and self-paced opportunity for mid-career professionals to learn to code.

'We're incredibly excited to bring this program, our industry mentors and our dynamic learning community to Singaporean students,' said Helen Souness, CEO of RMIT Online. 'For those who want to learn to code, Swift is a language that is easily accessible, even for non-programmers.'