Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/30 12:07:37 pm
161.99 USD   +4.73%
11:35aAPPLE : bans Facebook from tech tools for tracking teen browsing habits
RE
11:34aAPPLE : Up 5.2% After Results Better Than Expected
DJ
11:25aStocks rise on Apple, Boeing before Fed statement
RE
Apple : bans Facebook from tech tools for tracking teen browsing habits

0
01/30/2019 | 11:35am EST
Logo of Apple is seen at a store in Zurich

(Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Wednesday it had banned Facebook Inc from a program designed to let businesses control iPhones used by their employees, saying the social networking company had improperly used it to track the web-browsing habits of teenagers.

Apple offers what are known as certificates that let businesses have deep controls over iPhones, with the potential to remotely install apps, monitor app usage and access, and delete data owned by a business on an iPhone. Apple designed the program for organizations whose staff use iPhones for official duties, when privacy needs are different from phones for personal use.

On Tuesday, technology news site TechCrunch reported that Facebook was paying users as young as 13 years old to install an app called Facebook Research. The app used Apple's business tools to ask for an iPhone user's permission to install so-called virtual private network software that can track browsing habits.

Apple ejected Facebook from the business app program, saying in a statement on Wednesday the program was "solely for the internal distribution of apps within an organization."

"Facebook has been using their membership to distribute a data-collecting app to consumers, which is a clear breach of their agreement with Apple," Apple said in the statement.

The ban does not affect Facebook's apps in Apple's App Store, which Facebook depends on to distribute Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram apps to iPhone users. But it does mean that Facebook will not be able to distribute internal apps to its own employees.

In a statement, Facebook said key aspects of the research program were being ignored and that it had secured users' permission.

"Despite early reports, there was nothing 'secret' about this," Facebook said in a statement. "It was literally called the Facebook Research App. It wasn't 'spying' as all of the people who signed up to participate went through a clear on-boarding process asking for their permission and were paid to participate."

Facebook said fewer than 5 percent of the participants in the program were teens and that all of those teens had signed parental consent forms.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis and Katie Paul in San Francisco; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Stephen Nellis and Katie Paul

Stocks treated in this article : Apple, Facebook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 5.38% 163.084 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
FACEBOOK 2.09% 147.22 Delayed Quote.9.99%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 259 B
EBIT 2019 65 025 M
Net income 2019 55 268 M
Finance 2019 95 291 M
Yield 2019 1,99%
P/E ratio 2019 12,99
P/E ratio 2020 11,49
EV / Sales 2019 2,47x
EV / Sales 2020 2,40x
Capitalization 734 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 178 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
