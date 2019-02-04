Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/04 04:23:35 pm
169.08 USD   +1.54%
03:48pApple briefly regains title as most valuable U.S. company
RE
02:48aAPPLE : Overheard
DJ
02/02APPLE : Doesn't Buy Low
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple briefly regains title as most valuable U.S. company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 03:48pm EST
FILE PHOTO: An electronic screen displays the Apple Inc. logo on the exterior of the Nasdaq Market Site following the close of the day's trading session in New York City

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Apple very briefly retook its title as the most valuable publicly listed U.S. company on Monday, beating out Microsoft and Amazon.com, while Alphabet was close behind the trio as it prepared to report its quarterly results.

With Microsoft and Apple rallying almost 3 percent, Apple's market capitalisation for a few seconds was $806.6 billion

(£617.9 billion), exceeding Microsoft's by $200 million and Amazon's by about $1.2 billion.

Microsoft quickly returned to its spot as the most valuable company, but Apple was on track to end the session above Amazon, up 0.4 percent, taking the No 2 spot.

Average analyst price targets imply Amazon would become by far the most valuable U.S. publicly-listed company at $1.03 trillion, followed by Microsoft at $967 billion, Alphabet at $927 billion and Apple at just $835 billion, according to Refinitiv data.


Tech heavyweights' market cap : https://tmsnrt.rs/2HTwYRR

Apple's stock has risen 11 percent since its quarterly report last Tuesday, with investors betting it was oversold following months of concern about a slowdown in iPhone demand, and the company's rare revenue warning on Jan. 2 related to soft demand in China.

After touching a record $1.1 trillion last October, Apple's market capitalization fell gradually, and it was overtaken in December by Amazon and Microsoft.

Apple's stock market value hit a low of $675 billion on Jan. 3 after its revenue warning, but then steadily recovered, helped in part by a quarterly report that was better than feared by investors.

While Apple has gained in recent sessions, Microsoft and Amazon's stocks have fallen after their quarterly reports. Amazon has declined about 4 percent since Thursday, when it forecast first-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates and warned over new regulations in India.

Since Wednesday, when Microsoft met targets for its quarterly results and forecast, its stock has slipped nearly 1 percent.

Google-parent Alphabet was up 2.6 percent, putting its stock market value at $788 billion. After the bell, the company is expected to post quarterly revenue of $38.9 billion, up 20 percent, and a 12 percent increase in non-GAAP net income to $7.7 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich in San Francisco, additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bangalore; Editing by Alistair Bell)

By Noel Randewich

Stocks treated in this article : Microsoft Corporation, Apple, Amazon.com, Alphabet
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.75% 1135.94 Delayed Quote.7.05%
AMAZON.COM -0.06% 1624.48 Delayed Quote.8.27%
APPLE 2.67% 170.84 Delayed Quote.5.57%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.59% 105.4 Delayed Quote.1.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
03:48pApple briefly regains title as most valuable U.S. company
RE
07:31aAPPLE : files patent for glass keyboard
AQ
02:48aAPPLE : Overheard
DJ
02/03APPLE : may lower iPhone prices outside the US
AQ
02/03APPLE : fixes FaceTime privacy bug
AQ
02/02APPLE : Apologizes For FaceTime Bug, To Issue Software Update Next Week
AQ
02/02APPLE : Doesn't Buy Low
DJ
02/02APPLE : to celebrate February as 'Heart Month'
AQ
02/02Google pays US$7,600 fine to Russia over banned information
AQ
02/02KEYWORDS : Apple's Cold War Over Privacy Turns Hot
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 255 B
EBIT 2019 62 638 M
Net income 2019 53 019 M
Finance 2019 99 043 M
Yield 2019 1,84%
P/E ratio 2019 14,62
P/E ratio 2020 12,89
EV / Sales 2019 2,69x
EV / Sales 2020 2,64x
Capitalization 785 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 179 $
Spread / Average Target 7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE5.57%785 188
MEITU INC--.--%1 415
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%224
DORO AB13.62%104
DIGIA OYJ-0.35%87
RAONSECURE CO LTD--.--%66
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.