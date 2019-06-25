Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE

(AAPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple buys self-driving car startup Drive.ai

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 09:56pm EDT
The logo of Apple company is seen outside an Apple store in Bordeaux

(Reuters) - Apple Inc on Tuesday confirmed that it has acquired self-driving shuttle firm Drive.ai.

Technology news website The Information reported earlier this month that the iPhone maker was considering acquiring the firm as a move to bring aboard some of its engineering talent to boost Apple's own self-driving efforts.

One of hundreds of startups pursuing autonomous vehicles, Drive.ai had been running a small fleet of test shuttles in Texas, The Information reported. But the startup told California regulators that it plans to lay off 90 people in a permanent closure. The San Francisco Chronicle earlier reported the closure.

In Silicon Valley, it is common for larger companies to acquire struggling startups primarily to hire their engineers, a move known in the industry as an "acqui-hire."

Apple is vying against rivals such as Alphabet Inc's Waymo to develop self-driving vehicles. In the past year, Apple has revamped its efforts, bringing former Tesla Inc engineering chief Doug Field to oversee the operation, which includes more than 5,000 workers.

Apple is also working on key components such as sensors in addition to holding talks with potential suppliers.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Sandra Maler)

By Stephen Nellis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -2.61% 1087.58 Delayed Quote.6.87%
APPLE -1.52% 195.57 Delayed Quote.23.98%
TESLA INC. -1.73% 219.76 Delayed Quote.-33.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
09:56pApple buys self-driving car startup Drive.ai
RE
10:41aAPPLE : Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Holdings in Apple Inc.
AQ
06/24U.S. tariffs on China-made consumer tech goods seen cutting sales, delaying u..
RE
06/24TIM COOK : Facebook's Clegg Fires Back at Apple's Cook
DJ
06/24APPLE : says it collects fee on less than 1% of Spotify users
RE
06/23APPLE : rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro may arrive this year – sans OLED displ..
AQ
06/23Politicians need to move fast as Facebook & Co move into finance - BIS
RE
06/23Your Phone Isn't Actually Waterproof -- But These Other Devices Are
DJ
06/23APPLE : warns of iPhone tariff risks as China supply chain exposed
AQ
06/23APPLE : CEO Tim Cook praises pictures of 'vibrant' Mumbai shot by Australian pho..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 257 B
EBIT 2019 62 453 M
Net income 2019 53 283 M
Finance 2019 99 072 M
Yield 2019 1,50%
P/E ratio 2019 17,39
P/E ratio 2020 15,71
EV / Sales 2019 3,17x
EV / Sales 2020 3,09x
Capitalization 914 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 212 $
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE23.98%797 366
XIAOMI CORP--.--%31 991
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD57.74%3 243
MEITU INC--.--%1 449
DIGIA OYJ8.42%91
DORO AB-2.64%90
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About