Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE

(AAPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : celebrates America's national parks this August

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 01:37pm EDT
UPDATEAugust 19, 2019
Apple celebrates America's national parks this August
Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area is one of America's many beautiful parks to visit and enjoy as the US National Park Service celebrates its 103rd anniversary this year.
Ahead of the 103rd anniversary of the US National Park Service, Apple today introduced new ways customers can enjoy and support America's parks, including an Apple Pay donation program, an Apple Watch Activity Challenge and special content and collections on Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and more.
'The beauty in our parks is obvious to all observers but their most profound contribution is to our spirit,' said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. 'We are proud to support them.'
  • previous
  • next
At the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area this summer, Apple volunteers supported a parks restoration project led by SAMO Youth, a summer service corps for outstanding local high school juniors and seniors.
At the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area this summer, Apple volunteers supported a parks restoration project led by SAMO Youth, a summer service corps for outstanding local high school juniors and seniors.
At the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area this summer, Apple volunteers supported a parks restoration project led by SAMO Youth, a summer service corps for outstanding local high school juniors and seniors.
From August 17 through August 25, Apple will make a $10 donation to the National Park Foundation for each purchase made with Apple Pay at an Apple Store, apple.com or the Apple Store app in the US.1 Apple's donation will support programs across the country that help to connect young people who wouldn't otherwise have the means with transformative park experiences. These programs range from elementary classroom field trips to immersive multi-day experiences in parks, plus multi-week services corps for young adults that help foster skills and leadership, while providing capacity to critical parks projects.
At the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area this summer, Apple volunteers supported a project led by SAMO Youth, a summer service corps for outstanding local high school juniors and seniors. Volunteers were taught how to build benches and pot native plants in a nursery while assisting efforts to recover from the 2018 Woolsey Fire.
The National Park Foundation is the official charitable partner of the National Park Service, and together they work to protect and enhance everyone's ability to enjoy the natural, cultural and historic treasures within America's national parks. Apple supports these programs because they help give thousands of kids opportunities for open exploration, sparking passion and curiosity, and inspiring new generations to leave the world better than they found it.
  • previous
  • next
This month, Apple is also encouraging people to celebrate and explore their parks by learning about them through special collections and activities across Apple's services.
This month, Apple is also encouraging people to celebrate and explore their parks by learning about them through special collections and activities across Apple's services.
This month, Apple is also encouraging people to celebrate and explore their parks by learning about them through special collections and activities across Apple's services.
This month, Apple is also encouraging people to celebrate and explore their parks by learning about them through special collections and activities across Apple's services.
This month, Apple is also encouraging people to celebrate and explore their parks by learning about them through special collections and activities across Apple's services.
This month, Apple is also encouraging people to celebrate and explore their parks by learning about them through special collections and activities across Apple's services.
The Apple TV app's national parks collection will include 'Free Solo,' The Smithsonian's 'National Parks Exploration Series' and other relevant TV shows and movies. Apple Music will introduce 'Nature Awaits,' a brand new playlist inspired by the extraordinary beauty of the country's parks, and Apple Podcasts will feature a collection of shows focused on national parks, hosted by the rangers and hikers that love them most.
Apple Books will feature 'Our National Parks,' a themed collection that will guide readers through notable national parks in the United States. The App Store will highlight a collection of some of the essential apps to help customers plan for and enjoy their next national park visit.
  • previous
  • next
Apple Watch users completing a walk, run, hike or wheelchair workout of at least three miles achieve a special Activity award and animated stickers for Messages on August 25.
Apple Watch users completing a walk, run, hike or wheelchair workout of at least three miles achieve a special Activity award and animated stickers for Messages on August 25.
Apple Watch users completing a walk, run, hike or wheelchair workout of at least three miles achieve a special Activity award and animated stickers for Messages on August 25.
Apple Watch users completing a walk, run, hike or wheelchair workout of at least three miles achieve a special Activity award and animated stickers for Messages on August 25.
Apple Watch users completing a walk, run, hike or wheelchair workout of at least three miles achieve a special Activity award and animated stickers for Messages on August 25.
On August 25, Apple Watch users around the world can earn an Activity award and animated stickers for Messages inspired by Grand Canyon National Park's 100th anniversary. To participate, just record a walk, run, hike or wheelchair workout of at least three miles - the distance of the park's popular South Kaibab Trail to Cedar Ridge and back.2
Media

Images of National Park Apple Watch Activity Challenge

1 Limited to the first 100,000 transactions. Subject to $10 minimum purchase.
2 In order to see the Activity challenge, users must have iOS 12.1.3 and watchOS 5.1.3, or later.

Press Contacts

Keri Fulton

Apple

keri_fulton@apple.com

(240) 595-2691

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

(408) 974-2042

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 17:36:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
02:02pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Up Sharply On Global Stimulus Talk, Trade Optimism
DJ
01:37pAPPLE : celebrates America's national parks this August
PU
01:14pWall St. rallies on stimulus cheer, trade optimism
RE
09:47aGermany's IG Metall union rejects AMS takeover offer for Osram
RE
07:32aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Apple CEO warns Trump about China tariffs, Samsung competi..
RE
02:48aSoftBank Bets on Loans for Fund -- WSJ
DJ
08/18APPLE : Trump says U.S. does not want to do business with Huawei
AQ
08/18Trump Cites Hong Kong Concerns in Talks With China -- 2nd Update
DJ
08/16TRUSTING JEFFREY EPSTEIN TAUGHT A RE : Be Careful Whom You Trust -- 3rd Update
DJ
08/16J.C. PENNEY, VIACOM, GENERAL ELECTRI : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 259 B
EBIT 2019 63 365 M
Net income 2019 54 118 M
Finance 2019 104 B
Yield 2019 1,45%
P/E ratio 2019 17,8x
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,21x
EV / Sales2020 3,12x
Capitalization 933 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 221,20  $
Last Close Price 206,50  $
Spread / Highest target 30,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE30.91%933 211
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%239 303
XIAOMI CORP--.--%26 924
MEITU INC--.--%1 099
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%995
FITBIT INC-39.84%747
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group