Apple : cook, timothy d

Address ONE APPLE PARK WAY CUPERTINO, CA, 95014 CIK 0000320193 Symbol AAPL SIC Code 3571 - Electronic Computers Industry Phones & Handheld Devices Sector Technology Fiscal Year 09/30

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

COOK TIMOTHY D

APPLE INC [ AAPL ]

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

ONE APPLE PARK WAY

8/21/2018

CUPERTINO, CA 95014

8/21/2018

Common Stock

G (1)

V

23215

D

$0

(3)

878425

(2)

D

(1) This transaction represents a charitable donation by the reporting person. No shares were sold.

(2) The number of securities reported reflects the acquisition on January 31, 2018 of 166 shares of Apple Inc.'s common stock pursuant to the Apple Inc. Amended Employee Stock Purchase Plan ("ESPP") for the ESPP purchase period of August 1, 2017 through January 31, 2018.

(3) These shares are held through Mr. Cook's trust.

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other COOK TIMOTHY D ONE APPLE PARK WAY CUPERTINO, CA 95014 X Chief Executive Officer

/s/ Sam Whittington, Attorney-in-Fact for Timothy D. Cook

8/21/2018

