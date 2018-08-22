Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/21 10:00:05 pm
215.04 USD   -0.19%
01:12aAPPLE : cook, timothy d
PU
01:12aAPPLE : srouji, johny
PU
08/21U.S. BUYBACK AN : TrimTabs
RE
Apple : cook, timothy d

08/22/2018 | 01:12am CEST

APPLE INC

Reported by COOK TIMOTHY D

FORM 4

(Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership)

Filed 08/21/18 for the Period Ending 08/21/18

Address

ONE APPLE PARK WAY

CUPERTINO, CA, 95014

Telephone

(408) 996-1010

CIK

0000320193

Symbol

AAPL

SIC Code

3571 - Electronic Computers

Industry

Phones & Handheld Devices

Sector

Technology

Fiscal Year

09/30

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

COOK TIMOTHY D

APPLE INC [ AAPL ]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

ONE APPLE PARK WAY

8/21/2018

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

CUPERTINO, CA 95014

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

8/21/2018

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned or Disposed of (D)

Common Stock

G (1)

V

23215

D

$0

(3)

878425

(2)

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Explanation of Responses:

  • (1) This transaction represents a charitable donation by the reporting person. No shares were sold.

  • (2) The number of securities reported reflects the acquisition on January 31, 2018 of 166 shares of Apple Inc.'s common stock pursuant to the Apple Inc. Amended Employee Stock Purchase Plan ("ESPP") for the ESPP purchase period of August 1, 2017 through January 31, 2018.

  • (3) These shares are held through Mr. Cook's trust.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

COOK TIMOTHY D ONE APPLE PARK WAY CUPERTINO, CA 95014

X

Chief Executive Officer

Signatures

/s/ Sam Whittington, Attorney-in-Fact for Timothy D. Cook

8/21/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 23:11:05 UTC
