Apple : cook, timothy d

APPLE INC
Reported by COOK TIMOTHY D
FORM 4
(Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership)
Filed 08/21/18 for the Period Ending 08/21/18
Address
ONE APPLE PARK WAY
CUPERTINO, CA, 95014
Telephone
(408) 996-1010
CIK
0000320193
Symbol
AAPL
SIC Code
3571 - Electronic Computers
Industry
Phones & Handheld Devices
Sector
Technology
Fiscal Year
09/30
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
COOK TIMOTHY D
APPLE INC [ AAPL ]
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
ONE APPLE PARK WAY
8/21/2018
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
CUPERTINO, CA 95014
_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed
4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned or Disposed of (D)
Common Stock
V
23215
D
$0
878425
(2)
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of
6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date
8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative
Explanation of Responses:
-
(1) This transaction represents a charitable donation by the reporting person. No shares were sold.
-
(2) The number of securities reported reflects the acquisition on January 31, 2018 of 166 shares of Apple Inc.'s common stock pursuant to the Apple Inc. Amended Employee Stock Purchase Plan ("ESPP") for the ESPP purchase period of August 1, 2017 through January 31, 2018.
-
(3) These shares are held through Mr. Cook's trust.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
COOK TIMOTHY D ONE APPLE PARK WAY CUPERTINO, CA 95014
X
Chief Executive Officer
Signatures
/s/ Sam Whittington, Attorney-in-Fact for Timothy D. Cook
8/21/2018
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
