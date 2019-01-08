Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple cuts first-quarter production plan for new iPhones by 10 percent: Nikkei

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 09:22pm EST
FILE PHOTO: People look at iPhones at the World Trade Center Apple Store during a Black Friday sales event in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - Apple Inc is cutting planned production for its three new iPhone models by about 10 percent for the March quarter, the Nikkei Asian Review reported on Wednesday, a week after the company slashed its quarterly sales forecast.

That rare step exposed weakening demand in China for Apple's iPhones amid a slowing economy, which has also been buffeted by a bruising trade war with the United States.

Many analysts and consumers have said the new iPhones are overpriced.

Apple asked its suppliers late last month to produce fewer-than-planned models of the XS, XS Max and XR, Nikkei said, citing sources with knowledge of the request. https://s.nikkei.com/2TEJ02G

The request was made before Apple cut its forecast last week, Nikkei said. The surprise warning triggered a broad sell-off in global stock markets.

Overall planned production volume of both old and new iPhones is expected to be cut to about 40 million to 43 million units for the January-March quarter, from an earlier projection of 47 million to 48 million units, Nikkei reported citing one source familiar with the situation.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher in TOKYO and Sayantani Ghosh in SINGAPORE; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 1.91% 150.75 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
NIKKEI 225 0.82% 20204.04 Real-time Quote.0.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
10:08pAPPLE : Qualcomm says Apple CEO's comment "misleading"
RE
09:22pAPPLE CUTS FIRST-QUARTER PRODUCTION : Nikkei
RE
09:21pAPPLE : cuts first quarter production plan for new iPhones by 10 percent - Nikke..
RE
09:12pAll good things come to an end, even for Apple
AQ
07:43pAPPLE : Are Apple's sales a barometer of China's economy?
AQ
07:42pAll good things come to an end, even for Apple
AQ
07:37pTIM COOK : Apple Gives CEO Tim Cook 22% Increase in Pay
DJ
06:21pU.S.-China trade talks extended amid some signs of progress
RE
06:17pU.S.-China trade talks extended amid some signs of progress
RE
05:12pTIM COOK : Apple CEO Tim Cook's Total Pay Valued at $15.7 Million Last Year
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 262 B
EBIT 2019 65 987 M
Net income 2019 56 320 M
Finance 2019 99 950 M
Yield 2019 2,08%
P/E ratio 2019 12,12
P/E ratio 2020 10,90
EV / Sales 2019 2,29x
EV / Sales 2020 2,25x
Capitalization 702 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 181 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE-4.43%701 987
MEITU INC--.--%1 387
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%172
DORO AB5.42%98
DIGIA OYJ3.51%91
RAONSECURE CO LTD--.--%59
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.