Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : demanded $1 billion from Qualcomm for chance to win iPhone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 07:46pm EST
People look at iPhones at the World Trade Center Apple Store during a Black Friday sales event in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - Apple Inc asked for $1 billion as an "incentive payment" from Qualcomm Inc in order for Qualcomm to become the supplier of modem chips for Apple's iPhone, Qualcomm's chief executive testified on Friday at a trial with U.S. antitrust regulators.

The $1 billion payment as part of a 2011 deal between Apple and Qualcomm was meant to ease the technical costs of swapping out the iPhone's then-current chip with Qualcomm's.

But Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf testified at a trial with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission that the hefty payment was part of why Qualcomm sought to become the sole supplier of Apple's so-called modem chips.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Stocks treated in this article : Apple, Qualcomm
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -0.98% 152.29 Delayed Quote.-2.50%
QUALCOMM 1.23% 57.5 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
07:46pSlashed profit expectations may set stage for gains
RE
07:46pAPPLE : demanded $1 billion from Qualcomm for chance to win iPhone
RE
07:30pApple cuts some iPhone prices to retain edge
AQ
07:13pAPPLE PLANS 3 NEW IPHONES THIS YEAR : report
AQ
04:53pApple considered Samsung, MediaTek to supply 5G modems for 2019 iPhones
RE
03:04p5G, ROBOT DELIVERY DOGS AND A GOOGLE : What CMOs Found at CES
DJ
02:26pGM bucks gloomy earnings forecast trend, shares jump
RE
02:25pGM bucks gloomy earnings forecast trend, shares jump
RE
12:28pAMD shows off 7nm next-gen chips at CES, aims at Intel and Nvidia
RE
10:10aStarbucks Shares Slip After Goldman Downgrade
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 261 B
EBIT 2019 65 755 M
Net income 2019 56 320 M
Finance 2019 101 B
Yield 2019 2,00%
P/E ratio 2019 12,69
P/E ratio 2020 11,42
EV / Sales 2019 2,41x
EV / Sales 2020 2,36x
Capitalization 730 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 179 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE-2.50%727 517
MEITU INC--.--%1 415
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%184
DORO AB9.52%101
DIGIA OYJ3.86%91
RAONSECURE CO LTD--.--%62
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.