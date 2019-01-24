Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : dismisses over 200 staff from autonomous vehicle group - CNBC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 01:56am EST
FILE PHOTO: Apple company logos are reflected on the glass window outside an Apple store in Shanghai

(Reuters) - Apple Inc has dismissed more than 200 employees from its autonomous vehicle group, Project Titan, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The dismissals are seen, internally, as anticipated restructuring under the relatively new leadership of Project Titan, CNBC said https://cnb.cx/2DvYbpm.

Last year, the iPhone maker hired Doug Field, an Apple veteran and a Tesla engineering vice president, to lead the Project Titan team alongside Bob Mansfield.

Other employees impacted by the restructuring are staying at Apple, but moving to different parts of the company, CNBC added.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
02:29aFrance keeping 2019 economic forecast and Internet tax plans - Le Maire
RE
01:56aAPPLE : dismisses over 200 staff from autonomous vehicle group - CNBC
RE
01:37aChipmaker SK Hynix warns of tough first-half after profit miss on China slowd..
RE
01/23APPLE : US Apple mulls investments in Egypt
AQ
01/23CEOs sour on Trump policies, warn they hurt business, investment
RE
01/23Chip supplier TI misses revenue estimates as Chinese demand dips
RE
01/23WEF : Dubai shows the way to growth in Middle East
AQ
01/23WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street hit again by growth worries; blue-chip ..
RE
01/23APPLE : NPD Releases Study Comparing Apps on iOS and Android Devices
AQ
01/23APPLE : Egyptian PM holds talks with Apple CEO in Davos
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 260 B
EBIT 2019 65 496 M
Net income 2019 55 485 M
Finance 2019 96 462 M
Yield 2019 2,00%
P/E ratio 2019 12,83
P/E ratio 2020 11,45
EV / Sales 2019 2,44x
EV / Sales 2020 2,38x
Capitalization 730 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 178 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE-2.42%730 412
MEITU INC--.--%1 278
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%200
DORO AB12.15%103
DIGIA OYJ-0.70%86
RAONSECURE CO LTD--.--%68
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.