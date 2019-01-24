Apple : dismisses over 200 staff from autonomous vehicle group - CNBC

The dismissals are seen, internally, as anticipated restructuring under the relatively new leadership of Project Titan, CNBC said https://cnb.cx/2DvYbpm.

"As the team focuses their work on several key areas for 2019, some groups are being moved to projects in other parts of the company, where they will support machine learning and other initiatives, across all of Apple," the company said in a statement.

However, Apple didn't confirm or deny the layoffs.

Last year, the iPhone maker hired Doug Field, an Apple veteran and a Tesla engineering vice president, to lead the Project Titan team alongside Bob Mansfield.

