Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE

(AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/15 03:33:43 pm
186.89 USD   +1.72%
03:18pAPPLE : infringed three Qualcomm patents, jury finds
RE
03:17pAPPLE : infringed three Qualcomm patents, jury finds
RE
12:25pAPPLE : Defends App Store Against Spotify's Antitrust Claims
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : infringed three Qualcomm patents, jury finds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 03:18pm EDT
An Apple company logo is seen behind tree branches outside an Apple store in Beijing

(Reuters) - Mobile phone chip supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday won a legal victory against iPhone maker Apple Inc, with a jury in federal court in San Diego finding that Apple owes Qualcomm about $31 million for infringing three of its patents.

Qualcomm last year sued Apple alleging it had violated patents related to helping mobile phones get better battery life. During an eight-day jury trial, Qualcomm asked the jury to award it unpaid patent royalties of up to $1.41 per iPhone that violated the patents.

"The technologies invented by Qualcomm and others are what made it possible for Apple to enter the market and become so successful so quickly," Don Rosenberg, Qualcomm's general counsel, said in a statement. "We are gratified that courts all over the world are rejecting Apple's strategy of refusing to pay for the use of our IP."

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is part of a series of lawsuits around the world between the companies. Apple has alleged that Qualcomm engaged in illegal patent practices to protect a dominant position in the chip market, and Qualcomm has accused Apple of using its technology without compensation.

To date, Qualcomm has won sales bans on iPhones in Germany and China, though the Chinese ban has not been enforced and Apple has taken moves it believes allow it to resume sales in Germany.

Qualcomm also suffered a setback with U.S. trade regulators who found that some iPhones infringed one of Qualcomm's patents but declined to bar their importation into the United States, citing the damage such a move would inflict on Qualcomm competitor Intel Corp .

The companies' legal battle will reach a crescendo in April, when an antitrust case filed by Apple in early 2017 heads to trial and challenges the foundation of Qualcomm's business model of licensing its patents to mobile device makers and selling them chips.

The highly technical San Diego case had an unexpected turn last week when a former Apple engineer who was set to testify that he had come up with a key idea for one of Qualcomm's patents briefly reversed course and said he would not take the stand.

The engineer changed his mind again and did testify. But he stopped short of saying he felt he should have been named an inventor on the patent and he did not have documents to show precisely when he came up with the idea.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Jan Wolfe in Washington; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Stephen Nellis and Jan Wolfe
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 1.86% 187.1299 Delayed Quote.16.48%
QUALCOMM 1.53% 56.32 Delayed Quote.-2.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
03:18pAPPLE : infringed three Qualcomm patents, jury finds
RE
03:17pAPPLE : infringed three Qualcomm patents, jury finds
RE
12:32pSPOTIFY WOULDN'T BE WHERE IT IS TODA : Apple
AQ
12:25pAPPLE : Defends App Store Against Spotify's Antitrust Claims
DJ
12:17pForeign brands escape China's glare at annual consumer day gala
RE
11:49aQUALCOMM TO PAY APPLE $1 BILLION IN : US court
AQ
09:34aAPPLE : Addressing Spotify's claims
AQ
03:38aAPPLE : says Spotify wants benefits of a free app without being free
RE
02:04aAPPLE : Addressing Spotify's claims
PU
01:44aFitbit's cheaper smart-watch to combat rivals
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 255 B
EBIT 2019 62 739 M
Net income 2019 53 046 M
Finance 2019 101 B
Yield 2019 1,68%
P/E ratio 2019 16,12
P/E ratio 2020 14,44
EV / Sales 2019 3,00x
EV / Sales 2020 2,96x
Capitalization 866 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 180 $
Spread / Average Target -2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE16.48%866 338
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%255 416
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD24.09%2 487
MEITU INC--.--%2 085
FITBIT INC18.11%1 484
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 154
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.