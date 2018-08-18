Apple : kondo, chris

APPLE INC
Reported by KONDO CHRIS
FORM 4
(Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership)
Filed 08/17/18 for the Period Ending 08/15/18
|
Address
|
ONE APPLE PARK WAY
|
CUPERTINO, CA, 95014
|
Telephone
|
(408) 996-1010
|
CIK
|
0000320193
|
Symbol
|
AAPL
|
SIC Code
|
3571 - Electronic Computers
|
Industry
|
Phones & Handheld Devices
|
Sector
|
Technology
|
Fiscal Year
|
09/30
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
KONDO CHRIS
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
APPLE INC [ AAPL ]
(Last)
(First)
ONE APPLE PARK WAY
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
8/15/2018
(Street)
CUPERTINO, CA 95014
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed
Common Stock
Common Stock
(3)
8/15/2018
M
675
A
9149
8/15/2018
F
320
D
$210.24
8829
DD
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Restricted Stock Unit
(1)
Explanation of Responses:
-
(1) Each restricted stock unit represents the right to receive, at settlement, one share of common stock. This transaction represents the settlement of restricted stock units in shares of common stock on their scheduled vesting date.
-
(2) The number of securities reported reflects the acquisition on July 31, 2018 of 41 shares of Apple Inc.'s common stock pursuant to the Apple Inc. Amended Employee Stock Purchase Plan ("ESPP") for the ESPP purchase period of February 1, 2018 through July 31, 2018.
-
(3) Shares withheld by Apple to satisfy tax withholding requirements on vesting of restricted stock units. No shares were sold.
-
(4) This award was granted on August 13, 2014. 12.5% of the award vested on February 15, 2015 and the remaining restricted stock units vest 12.5% in semi-annual installments over the four-year period ending August 15, 2018.
Reporting Owners
3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Execution
6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date
Date ExercisableExpiration DateCodeV
(A)
(D)
8/15/2018
M
675
(4)
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
Relationships
|
Director
|
10% Owner
|
Officer
|
Other
|
KONDO CHRIS
ONE APPLE PARK WAY CUPERTINO, CA 95014
|
Principal Accounting Officer
Signatures
/s/ Sam Whittington, Attorney-in-Fact for Chris Kondo
** Signature of Reporting PersonTitle
(4)
Common Stock
8/17/2018
Date
Amount or Number of Shares
675.0
0
D
