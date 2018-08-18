Apple : kondo, chris

APPLE INC

Reported by KONDO CHRIS

FORM 4

(Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership)

Filed 08/17/18 for the Period Ending 08/15/18

Address ONE APPLE PARK WAY CUPERTINO, CA, 95014 Telephone (408) 996-1010 CIK 0000320193 Symbol AAPL SIC Code 3571 - Electronic Computers Industry Phones & Handheld Devices Sector Technology Fiscal Year 09/30

http://www.edgar-online.com © Copyright 2018, EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions. All Rights Reserved.

Distribution and use of this document restricted under EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Terms of Use.

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

KONDO CHRIS

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

APPLE INC [ AAPL ]

(Last)

(First)

ONE APPLE PARK WAY

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

8/15/2018

(Street)

CUPERTINO, CA 95014

(City)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

(State)

(Zip)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Common Stock

Common Stock

(3)

8/15/2018

(1)

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

M

675

A

(2)

9149

8/15/2018

F

320

D

$210.24

8829

DD

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

(1)

Restricted Stock Unit

(1)

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Each restricted stock unit represents the right to receive, at settlement, one share of common stock. This transaction represents the settlement of restricted stock units in shares of common stock on their scheduled vesting date.

(2) The number of securities reported reflects the acquisition on July 31, 2018 of 41 shares of Apple Inc.'s common stock pursuant to the Apple Inc. Amended Employee Stock Purchase Plan ("ESPP") for the ESPP purchase period of February 1, 2018 through July 31, 2018.

(3) Shares withheld by Apple to satisfy tax withholding requirements on vesting of restricted stock units. No shares were sold.

(4) This award was granted on August 13, 2014. 12.5% of the award vested on February 15, 2015 and the remaining restricted stock units vest 12.5% in semi-annual installments over the four-year period ending August 15, 2018.

Reporting Owners

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Execution

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

Date ExercisableExpiration DateCodeV

(A)

(D)

8/15/2018

M

675

(4)

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other KONDO CHRIS ONE APPLE PARK WAY CUPERTINO, CA 95014 Principal Accounting Officer

Signatures

/s/ Sam Whittington, Attorney-in-Fact for Chris Kondo

** Signature of Reporting PersonTitle

(4)

Common Stock

8/17/2018

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Amount or Number of Shares

675.0

0

D

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.