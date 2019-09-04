Log in
APPLE

(AAPL)
  Report  
Apple : largest store in Japan opens Saturday in Tokyo

09/04/2019 | 09:57pm EDT
UPDATESeptember 4, 2019
Apple's largest store in Japan opens Saturday in Tokyo
Apple Marunouchi opens Saturday near the Imperial Palace and across from the historic Tokyo Station.
In the heart of the Marunouchi business district, Apple will open its newest and largest store in Japan across from the historic Tokyo Station this Saturday, September 7. Apple Marunouchi is Apple's third store to open in Japan since last April as part of a multi-year retail investment and expansion in the country. Customers in Japan now have more space to discover Apple products, participate in a Today at Apple session or seek advice from a Genius.
'The opening of Apple Marunouchi marks a significant moment in Apple's long relationship with Japan,' said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People. 'Marunouchi has amazing energy and our teams can't wait to welcome customers to our largest store in Japan for the first time on Saturday.'
Apple will host The Tokyo Creative Guild, a special 12-part Today at Apple series to celebrate the opening.
Apple's fifth store in Tokyo features a unique facade, with two-story vitrine windows made from specially cast aluminum to obtain three-dimensional rounded corners. The first of their kind, the windows allow the vibrant street life of the surrounding area to connect with the store. Inside, native bamboo lines the window openings to bring the outside in. The double-height atrium in the heart of the store connects both levels and is the new home for Today at Apple in Tokyo.
Apple's fifth store in Tokyo features a unique facade, with two-story vitrine windows.
Apple Marunouchi is the largest Apple Store in Japan.
At Apple Marunouchi, customers can get hands on with all of Apple's products.
The store will host world-class creators to lead Today at Apple sessions, kicking off with The Tokyo Creative Guild, a special 12-part series to celebrate the opening. At Apple Marunouchi, customers can get hands on with all of Apple's products, get technical advice and support, and unlock their creativity with Creative Pros.
Over half of the 130 team members at Apple Marunouchi join from Apple stores across Japan. Collectively the team speaks 15 languages and are ready to welcome visitors from around the world.
Over half of the 130 team members at Apple Marunouchi join from Apple stores across Japan.
Later this month Apple will also relocate Apple Fukuoka to a new and expanded location and complete the remodel of Apple Omotesandō.
To sign up for Today at Apple sessions, visit apple.com/jp/today and The Tokyo Creative Guild page.
Media

Images of Apple Marunouchi

Press Contacts

Nick Leahy

Apple

nleahy@apple.com

(408) 862-5012

Ashley Rivera

Apple

ashley_rivera@apple.com

(408) 862-1381

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

(408) 974-2042

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 01:56:01 UTC
