Apple    AAPL

APPLE

(AAPL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/25 02:56:14 pm
187.57 USD   -1.82%
02:48pAPPLE : launches 'News Plus', credit card services
RE
02:48pApple enters video streaming, updates news, game and payment apps
RE
02:48pApple launches game subscription service
RE
Apple : launches 'News Plus', credit card services

0
03/25/2019 | 02:48pm EDT

(Reuters) - Apple Inc on Monday launched "News Plus" service and a credit card at a special event held at Steve Jobs Theater at its Cupertino, California headquarters.

News Plus

- To feature content from 300 publications, including the National Geographic, the People, the Popular Science, the Billboard and The New Yorker

- Service to cost $9.99 per month

Apple Card

- Credit card to be approved in minutes and to be used with Apple Pay

- No international fees, no penalty fees and no signup fees

- Working with Goldman Sachs to be the issuing bank for the card and working with Master Card on the payment processing end

- Apple Pay to be available in more than 40 countries by end of the year

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 255 B
EBIT 2019 62 765 M
Net income 2019 53 048 M
Finance 2019 103 B
Yield 2019 1,61%
P/E ratio 2019 16,76
P/E ratio 2020 14,99
EV / Sales 2019 3,13x
EV / Sales 2020 3,08x
Capitalization 901 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 184 $
Spread / Average Target -3,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE21.12%900 854
XIAOMI CORP--.--%37 472
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD39.19%2 791
MEITU INC--.--%2 120
DORO AB8.64%97
DIGIA OYJ-9.82%78
