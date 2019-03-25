Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE

(AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/25 02:53:19 pm
187.505 USD   -1.86%
02:48pAPPLE : launches 'News Plus', credit card services
RE
02:48pApple enters video streaming, updates news, game and payment apps
RE
02:48pApple launches game subscription service
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple launches game subscription service 'Apple Arcade'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 02:40pm EDT

(Reuters) - Apple Inc launched Apple Arcade on Monday, the company's game subscription service for mobile devices, desktop computers and "living room" devices.

The iPhone maker said it was working with Walt Disney Co, Sega and Annapurna Interactive on the new game service, which will feature more than 100 new titles that can be accessed through a tab in the App Store and will work on iPad, Mac and Apple TV.

Apple Arcade will have no ads or additional purchases and will let parents manage screen time. The service will be available this fall in more than 150 countries.

Shares of game publishers Electronic Arts and Take-Two were down 1 percent, while Activision Blizzard slipped 0.5 percent.

Mobile game maker Zynga's shares were down nearly 1 percent and those of video games retailer GameStop fell nearly 3 percent.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD -0.58% 46.635 Delayed Quote.0.64%
APPLE -1.69% 187.9825 Delayed Quote.21.12%
ELECTRONIC ARTS -1.07% 101.21 Delayed Quote.29.69%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE -0.36% 95.69 Delayed Quote.-6.72%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -0.56% 107.585 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
ZYNGA INC -0.19% 5.285 Delayed Quote.34.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
02:48pApple launches game subscription service
RE
02:48pApple partners with Goldman to add a credit card to Wallet
RE
02:41pAPPLE : Unveils Apple TV+, The New Home for the World's Most Creative Storytelle..
BU
02:40pApple launches game subscription service 'Apple Arcade'
RE
02:38pApple News+ is $10 per month. Is it time to dump your New Yorker subscription..
RE
02:36pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Pressured As Growth Fears Weigh On Market Sentiment
DJ
02:30pAPPLE LAUNCHES APPLE NEWS, APPLE CAR : We report live from California
AQ
02:24pApple enters video streaming, updates news, game and payment apps
RE
02:10pAPPLE : launches 'News Plus', credit card services
RE
02:05pAPPLE : introduces Apple Arcade
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 255 B
EBIT 2019 62 765 M
Net income 2019 53 048 M
Finance 2019 103 B
Yield 2019 1,61%
P/E ratio 2019 16,76
P/E ratio 2020 14,99
EV / Sales 2019 3,13x
EV / Sales 2020 3,08x
Capitalization 901 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 184 $
Spread / Average Target -3,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE21.12%900 854
XIAOMI CORP--.--%37 472
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD39.19%2 791
MEITU INC--.--%2 120
DORO AB8.64%97
DIGIA OYJ-9.82%78
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.