Apple : offers a look at new emoji coming to iPhone this fall

07/16/2019 | 05:20pm EDT
UPDATEJuly 16, 2019
Apple offers a look at new emoji coming to iPhone this fall
New emoji characters are coming to iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch this fall.
To celebrate World Emoji Day, Apple is previewing a selection of new emoji coming this fall, revealing the newest designs that bring even more diversity to the keyboard, alongside fun and exciting additions to popular categories of food, animals, activities and smiley faces.
In a major update to the Holding Hands emoji typically used to represent couples and relationships, users will now be able to select any combination of skin tone, in addition to gender, to personalize the people holding hands, opening up more than 75 possible combinations.
Powerful updates to emoji encourage more inclusion and diversity.
Following Apple's proposal to the Unicode Consortium last year to introduce more disability-themed emoji, a new guide dog, an ear with a hearing aid, wheelchairs, a prosthetic arm and a prosthetic leg will be available in the emoji keyboard. Celebrating diversity in all its many forms is integral to Apple's values and these new options help fill a significant gap in the emoji keyboard.
New disability-themed emoji provide a more inclusive experience for all.
Apple celebrates diversity in all its many forms with new emoji.
Many additional emoji categories are getting exciting updates with a new smiley face for yawning, a one-piece swimsuit, new food items including a waffle, falafel, butter and garlic, and new animals like the sloth, flamingo, orangutan and skunk.
The sloth, flamingo, skunk and orangutan are new additions to the animal category.
Food lovers have more ways to communicate with the waffle, falafel, butter and garlic emoji.
New emoji coming this fall include a new yawning face.
Beautifully designed banjo, parachute, kite and yo-yo reveal every detail.
Fifty-nine new emoji designs will be available this fall with a free software update for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch. Thousands of emoji are currently available, including emotive smiley faces, gender-neutral characters, more professions, various clothing options, food types, animals, mythical creatures and more. New emoji are created based on the approved characters in Unicode 12.0.
Media

Images of World Emoji Day

Press Contacts

Jacqueline Roy

Apple

jacqueline_roy@apple.com

(408) 862-4386

Nadine Haija

Apple

nhaija@apple.com

(408) 862-6490

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

(408) 974-2042

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 21:19:07 UTC
EPS Revisions
