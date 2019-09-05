Apple : places $7 billion in return to bond market

The company had said on Wednesday it was offering the five sets of notes, the first of which matures in 2022, to fund a range of needs including share repurchases, dividend payments, capital expenditures, acquisitions and repayment of debt.

Apple had cash and cash equivalents worth $50.53 billion, as of June 29 as well as tens of billions more in securities holdings.

Aggregate net proceeds from the sale will be about $6.96 billion after deducting underwriting discounts and Apple's offering expense, the company said.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)