Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 01/11 12:51:14 am
152.5000 USD   -0.85%
05:25aFrench protests weigh on Richemont sales as China holds up
RE
02:48aAPPLE : Faces Slowing Momentum In Services
DJ
01/10APPLE'S PRESSING CHALLENGE : Build Its Services Business
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : plans to launch three new iPhone models this year - WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 05:27am EST
FILE PHOTO: An Apple store is seen in Zurich

(Reuters) - Apple Inc plans to launch three new iPhone models this year, including one with an LCD screen, to succeed its struggling XR model, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The iPhone maker also intends to introduce new camera features, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

The Cupertino, California-based company has decided to stick with liquid-crystal display (LCD) at a time when sluggish sales of iPhone XR cut into its most recent revenue projection, the report said.

Last week, Apple issued its first revenue warning in nearly 12 years, citing poor Chinese demand, sending its shares down 10 percent, their biggest intra-day fall in six years.

Apple plans to continue with LCD model as the device has been in the production pipeline for months, the report said.

However, for 2020, Apple will completely switch to the organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, display for iPhones, thereby completely dropping the LCD model, the report said.

(Reporting by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
05:55aChina's e-commerce platforms lower iPhone prices
AQ
05:33aChina's e-commerce platforms lower iPhone prices
AQ
05:27aAPPLE : plans to launch three new iPhone models this year - WSJ
RE
05:25aFrench protests weigh on Richemont sales as China holds up
RE
04:32aChina retailers slash iPhone prices after Apple sales warning
RE
03:57aASIA MARKETS: Fed Restraint, Trade Hopes Bolster Asian Markets
DJ
03:36aAPPLE : Amazon Becomes Worlds Most Valuable Company, Microsoft Second, Apple Fou..
AQ
02:48aAPPLE : Faces Slowing Momentum In Services
DJ
01/10Nike's Dutch tax status investigated by EU regulators
RE
01/10Nike's Dutch tax status investigated by EU regulators
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 261 B
EBIT 2019 65 755 M
Net income 2019 56 320 M
Finance 2019 101 B
Yield 2019 2,00%
P/E ratio 2019 12,69
P/E ratio 2020 11,42
EV / Sales 2019 2,41x
EV / Sales 2020 2,36x
Capitalization 730 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 179 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE-2.50%727 517
MEITU INC--.--%1 415
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%184
DORO AB9.52%101
DIGIA OYJ3.86%91
RAONSECURE CO LTD--.--%62
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.